When Aamir Khan shaved his head because a girl rejected him, admitted he was 'a very intense' lover

Aamir Khan had once admitted that he is 'a very intense lover' as he recounted a story where he had shaved his head after being rejected by a girl. Aamir noted that while many believed he had done it for a film, it was actually his 'childish and immature' reaction to losing a girl he loved. Also Read| Laal Singh Chaddha trailer: Aamir Khan wins races, goes to war, and gets gallantry medal as desi Forrest Gump. Watch

Aamir Khan, who will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, has portrayed a number of versatile characters throughout his acting career spanning over four decades. After appearing in Yaadon Ki Baaraat and Madhosh as a child actor, Aamir made his film debut as an adult with the 1984 film Holi. The coming-of-age drama featured Aamir in a buzz haircut, and many believed that he had shaved his head for the film. However, Aamir revealed in an interview with Simi Garewal that he had even surprised director Ketan Mehta with the haircut.

He said, "A lot of people think I shaved my head for the film, when in fact I shaved my head for some other reason altogether. I lost a girl I loved. I mean one day she told me that she didn't love, and so as a reaction, I went and shaved my head off. Quite a childish and immature thing to do, but that's why I did it then. So when Ketan called me to meet me, I went to meet him, and he said 'where's your hair.'

When Simi noted that Aamir has been a 'very intense lover,' he replied, "Yeah, I guess so. Sounds like it." Asked if the girl rejected him, Aamir said, "Yeah, I mean, if you're having a relationship for a fair amount of time, and you know if she didn't feel that she loved me or value me, that was something that I completely respect and till today I do respect that decision of hers." In the interview, Aamir also revealed how he had written a letter in blood to his future wife Reena Dutta (now ex) but was put in place by her as she got really upset by his gesture.

Aamir will be next seen as a Sikh man in Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Tom Hanks' Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, which also stars Kareena Kapoor. The film is scheduled for release on August 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON