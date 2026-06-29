Ikka trailer: Sunny Deol caught in a twisted murder case where he has to defend Akshaye Khanna in court. Watch

Ikka trailer: Netflix has finally unveiled the trailer for its upcoming courtroom drama, Ikka, which brings together Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. The two actors reunite on screen after almost three decades, in what promises to be an intense ride. The two were last seen in the iconic film Border.

About Ikka

Ikka trailer: Sunny Deol has a deal with Akshaye Khanna, but at what cost?

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Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Alchemy Films, Ikka is built around a high-stakes legal battle in which the lines between justice, morality, and personal loyalty become increasingly blurred. The trailer begins with Akshaye's character, Shauryamann Gaur, being charged with a case of attempted murder. Sunny's Arjun Mehra is described as an unbeatable lawyer who shares how he does not fight in court to win but for the rights of people. Next, we see Akshaye strike a deal with Sunny, agreeing to defend him in court and win the case. What is the deal, and why does Sunny agree?

The scene shifts to an intense courtroom investigation in which Tillotama Shome, once a student of Sunny, is now the prosecuting lawyer. While Dia Mirza essays the role of a wife and mother struggling to keep her family together as uncertainty grows around them. As cross-questioning begins, tensions flare in court, and more allegations are thrown, making the proceedings even more volatile. Who will win the case? What is the truth? Ikka promises to be a thrilling drama that will remind fans of the best in the genre.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the film, Sunny Deol says, “IKKA is not just a courtroom drama. It is a story about family, relationships, and the difficult choices life forces you to make. Arjun is a man who believes in doing what is right, but circumstances push him to question everything around him. His pain, his anger, his silence, and his fight for what he believes in are what drew me to this character. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the film, Sunny Deol says, “IKKA is not just a courtroom drama. It is a story about family, relationships, and the difficult choices life forces you to make. Arjun is a man who believes in doing what is right, but circumstances push him to question everything around him. His pain, his anger, his silence, and his fight for what he believes in are what drew me to this character. {{/usCountry}}

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This film is also very special because it marks my first direct-to-streaming release. I’m happy that through Netflix, audiences across India and the world will be able to experience IKKA.”

Though Akshaye Khanna couldn't join the trailer launch in Mumbai in person, he sent a special voice message for the media and fans- “Kuch mulaqatein stage par nahi ho sakti. Agar ho gayi, to zalzalaa aa sakta hai! Isiliye IKKA aur main ab sirf Netflix ki screen par milenge, 10 July ko. Taiyaar rehna (Some meetings cannot happen on stage; they might cause a lot of trouble. That is why we will meet on Netflix on July 10. Stay prepared)," he said.

Ikka is written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari. It also stars Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan. Ikka is set to premiere on Netflix on July 10.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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