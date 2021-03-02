Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ileana D'Cruz has one-word reply after being asked if she's had cosmetic surgery done
Actor Ileana D'Cruz was asked during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session if she's ever had any cosmetic surgeries done. Here's what she said.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:20 PM IST
Ileana D’Cruz has often spoken about being insecure about her appearance.

Actor Ileana D'Cruz has denied having had any cosmetic surgeries done. She made the revelation in a recent Instagram Ask Me Anything session.

"Have you had any surgery for aesthetics?" a person asked. "Nope," Ileana replied, scrunching up her face. Ileana was also asked to define what love means to her ('unconditional'), the sort of people she likes hanging out with ('people who don't judge me but tolerate my weirdness'), and her boyfriend's name, which she responded to by posting a picture with her dog, Charlie.

Ileana D'Cruz held an Ask me Anything session on Instagram.

In a similar session in 2020, a person had asked Ileana, “Are you single or in a relationship?” Pat came her reply: “Well, aren’t we nosey?” Ileana was in a relationship with an Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone for many years, but they reportedly split up in 2019.

The actor has often spoken about being insecure about her appearance. In an interview, she revealed how she has been working on accepting her ‘beautifully flawed’ body for a while now, and even shared a social media post talking about her feelings.

She told Mumbai Mirror in 2020, “Acceptance is something that I have been working on for some time now. That post reflected by state of mind then. I have been working out a lot at the time, keeping myself healthy, physically and mentally.”

Also read: Ileana D’Cruz believes she’s ‘beautifully flawed’, acceptance is something she has ‘been working on for some time now’

In her Instagram post, she had written: “I’ve always worried about how I looked. I’ve worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough..... I’ve worried that I’m not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not ‘perfect’ enough.”

