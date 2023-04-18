Ileana D'Cruz is pregnant, shares pictures to make announcement. See here

Ileana D'Cruz has announced she is pregnant with her first child. The actor took to Instagram and shared two picture to make the announcement. She shared a picture of a baby romper with ‘And so the adventure begins’ printed on it and a picture of a ‘mama’ pendant. Sharing it, she wrote, “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.” Also read: Karan Johar confirms Ileana D'Cruz is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian on Koffee With Karan

Ileana's mom Samira D'Cruz commented on her post, “Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby (heart emoticon) can't wait (dancing emoji).” A fanpage of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also commented, “Congratulations from the VicKat community!! What a blessing.” Many of Ileana's fans also congratulated the actor.

Ileana was rumoured to be dating Katrina's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The two were also spotted in pictures from Vicky and Katrina's group outings.

Ileana recently featured in a music video, Sab Gazab, sung by Goldkartz, Badshah. Before that, she had featured in a QARAN's music video Ooo Ooo last year. Her last film outing was The Red Bull, alongside Abhishek Bachchan. She has completed the shooting of her upcoming film, Unfair & Lovely. It has been directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and also stars Randeep Hooda and Karan Kundrra.

Ileana prefers to keep away from the pubic eye when not working. She has been currently promoting her new music video Sab Gazab on Instagram. She had recently posted a video in which she wore a strapless yellow gown and captioned it, “In a gazab state of mind #SabGazab.”

Ileana was hospitalised in January this year. She had shared selfies from the hospital bed on her Instagram Stories and written “What a difference a day make. Also some lovely doctors and 3 bags of IV fluids.” Later, updating her fans about her health, she wrote, "To everyone messaging me about my health, thank you so much for your concern for me. I really truly appreciate the love and I can assure you that I'm absolutely fine now. Get some good medical care at the right time."

