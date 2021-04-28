Ileana D'Cruz wants to break all taboos around mental health: 'I have been a bit harsh with myself'

Actor Ileana D'Cruz has said that taboos around mental health must be done away with and opening up on such issues will only make us healthier.

Ileana made her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor-Priyanka Chopra-starrer Barfi!, six years after she started acting in films. Prior to that, she worked in Tamil and Telugu movies.

“I (have been) a bit harsh with myself as well. Sometimes, you get photographed when you are not in the right head space for it. It caught you off-guard and it is a really bad photo. I was really hard on myself. I was like 'Oh my God, what were you thinking, why did you wear that?'But I have realised you are only human and you may just get caught off-guard. And, it is okay,” Ileana told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.

She was asked how she handles her emotions while going through a bad phase, but is expected to smile and stay cheerful because she is a celebrity. She said she tries her best to ensure that she treats strangers with a friendly attitude.

Asked about taboos around mental health, she said, “I saw a therapist because I needed to. Initially when I went to her, I did not think I really needed it and I was like ‘gonna prove that person wrong, I do not need a therapist’. And, it was absolute nonsense, because I genuinely needed the help. It is not taboo to ask for help. It is not wrong to breakdown, to cry, to just loose it every now and then. It is alright. It is normal, it is human. We need to normalize talking about so many things, not just mental health. We would be a lot more sensitive and a lot healthier if we opened up and just listened to other people."

Ileana was most recently seen in Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull where she featured as a journalist. Talking about losing a family member amid the pandemic, Ileana told Hindustan Times on Tuesday, "The pandemic (last year) was a bit hard only because I was away from my family. Losing a member of my family who was so close to me hit me very hard. It made it especially harder because I was away from them all. So now I try and spend most of my time with them and I made a point to spend a little more time over Christmas and New Years."

