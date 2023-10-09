Ileana D'Cruz looks the happiest as she plays with son Koa Phoenix Dolan in new pics

Ileana D'Cruz shared new photos with her son Koa Phoenix Dolan on Instagram. Showing off the little one's new swing, the actor also gave a sneak peek of her house. Ileana had her first child on August 1 this year. Also read: Ileana D'Cruz welcomes baby boy, shares his first pic and names him Koa Phoenix Dolan Ileana D'Cruz hides her baby's face in new pics.

Ileana with her son

In the photos, Koa, in a black outfit, was seen lying on a swing in the living room. The actor was smiling from ear to ear while playing with the baby. She wore a white dress.

However, the face of the child was not visible. Sharing the photos, Ileana wrote, “I absolutely love how his face lights up when he sees the little birdie and it’s so cozy comfy makes me wish @nuna_india made them in adult sizes too!”

Responding to the post, a user wrote in the comment section, “Those tiny fingers, time feet, cute smile especially when babies try to utter a word but can't, just cuteness. The best is when they are fast asleep and smiling. Cherish every moment.” “Cuties,” added another. One also said, “Such a pretty picture.”

Ileana's baby

In August, the actor had shared the name of her son on social media. She has been actively sharing her life updates with fans. Posting a glimpse of her son, in which the newborn was holding Ileana's finger, The Barfi! actor wrote in the caption, "1 week of being your Mama (red heart emoji)." As per Bump.com, Koa means 'valiant one' or 'warrior'.

Ileana's pregnancy

From the very beginning, Ileana has been quite secret about her personal life. However, recently, she shared a picture of her boyfriend on Instagram. She posted a photo on her Instagram Stories and called it a "Date night." During her pregnancy, Ileana regularly shared photos of herself. Her first pregnancy announcement only sparked quite a lot of curiosity around her partner.

While fans might have to wait a little longer to find out who is Ileana's partner, DNA reported that according to the wedding registry details accessed by the portal, Ileana tied the knot with Michael Dolan. Their reported wedding took place on May 13 this year, four weeks before Ileana announced her pregnancy on social media.

