Imran Khan confirms Bollywood comeback as he says ‘I’m working on it'; impatient fans celebrate

Actor Imran Khan, who made his acting debut with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, has finally confirmed to fans his comeback plans in Bollywood. His update comes days after he left his comeback decision to the internet. The actor went MIA after the failure of his last film, Katti Batti in 2015. Also read: Imran Khan leaves his comeback to the internet, promises return to acting after ‘1M likes’

Imran Khan working on his comeback

Imran Khan is the nephew of Aamir Khan who is best known for Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.

In a rare post on Instagram, Imran Khan updated fans that he is working on his comeback in Bollywood. He wrote on Threads, “To whom it may concern; I hear you. And I'm working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me.” A fan joked that they wanted ‘Luck 2’.

Fans react to Imran Khan's comeback news

Making the announcement, Imran wrote, “I guess that's what I get for posting on Threads.” Reacting to Imran's decision, a fan wrote, “Please come back.” “Missed you so much, ” added another one. Someone also commented, “Please tell me this is trueee!” Many of them have already shared a list of Imran Khan movie sequels that they wish to see him in soon.

Previously, a fan commented on Zeenat Aman's Instagram post on her new commercial for a fintech brand. The person wrote, “Zeenat ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera @imrankhan kab karega.” Imran responded to the fan comment and surprised everyone. After noticing the fan's comment, he responded by saying, “Chalo Aditi, let's leave this to the internet… 1M likes, and I'll make it happen (shake hands emoji).”

Who is Imran Khan?

Imran Khan is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan. He made his onscreen debut when played the childhood version of Aamir in his iconic films, Mansoor Khan's 1988 romantic film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and his 1992 rom com Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Imran made his debut as a lead actor in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na alongside Genelia D'Souza, which recently completed 15 years after its release.

Imran starred in several movies, mainly rom-coms, including I Hate Luv Storys opposite Sonam Kapoor, Danish Aslam's 2010 rom-com Break Ke Baad opposite Deepika Padukone, Ali Abbas Zafar's 2011 Mere Brother Ki Dulhan opposite Katrina Kaif and Shakun Batra's 2012 directorial debut Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu opposite Kareena Kapoor. He also starred in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2013 satirical black comedy Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola opposite Anushka Sharma, and Milan Luthria's 2013 gangster film Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara! opposite Sonakshi Sinha and Abhinay Deo's Delhi Belly. However, he was not seen in any film after 2015. Later, in 2020, Akshay Oberoi who is close friends with Imran told the media that he has quit acting.

