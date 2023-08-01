Imran Khan leaves his comeback to the internet, promises return to acting after ‘1M likes’

Fan demands Imran's comeback

A fan commented on veteran actor Zeenat Aman's Instagram post on her new commercial for a fintech brand, “Zeenat ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera @imrankhan kab karega.”

Imran responds to the fan comment

Imran Khan noticed the fan's comment on Instagram and responded to the comment, “Chalo Aditi, let's leave this to the internet… 1M likes, and I'll make it happen (shake hands emoji).”

Response to Imran's comment

Imran's reply so far has received 57,742 likes. Several users flocked the comment section of Zeenat's post. One wrote, “Not me searching for Aditi’s comment to like Imran’s reply.” Another commented, “Ye Imran khan ka comment kaha hai (Where is this Imran Khan comment).” Another wrote in the comment section, “Here for Imran khans comment.”

A fan wrote on the reply thread, “hojayenga baad mai palatna mt (smile emoji) (If it happens, stick to it).” Another commented, “comeback with Delhi belly 2 plz,” referring to Abhinay Deo's 2011 dark comedy Delhi Belly, in which Imran played the lead role. A third user wrote in the comment section, “i hope this ain't a joke!!!”

Imran Khan's career

Imran Khan is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan. He even played the childhood version of Aamir in the latter's iconic films, Mansoor Khan's 1988 romantic film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and his 1992 campus caper Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Imran made his debut as a lead actor with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, which recently completed 15 years since its release.

Imran went on to appear in films like Punit Malhotra's 2010 romantic comedy I Hate Luv Storys opposite Sonam Kapoor, Danish Aslam's 2010 rom-com Break Ke Baad opposite Deepika Padukone, Ali Abbas Zafar's 2011 rom-com Mere Brother Ki Dulhan opposite Katrina Kaif, Shakun Batra's 2012 directorial debut Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu opposite Kareena Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj's 2013 satirical black comedy Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola opposite Anushka Sharma, and Milan Luthria's 2013 gangster film Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara! opposite Sonakshi Sinha.

