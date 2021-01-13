IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Imran Khan hinted at giving up the famous life in 2014, said he found living in a Bollywood bubble ‘suffocating’
Imran Khan was last seen on the big screen in Katti Batti in 2015.
Imran Khan was last seen on the big screen in Katti Batti in 2015.
bollywood

When Imran Khan hinted at giving up the famous life in 2014, said he found living in a Bollywood bubble ‘suffocating’

As Imran Khan turns 38 on Wednesday, here is looking back at his surprisingly candid AMA on Reddit, which gave an insight into his off-screen personality.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:13 AM IST

Imran Khan burst on the Bollywood scene in 2008 with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. He became an instant success as the lovable boy-next-door, Jai Singh Rathore aka Rats. However, just a few years later, he quit acting and disappeared from the public eye. His last release was Katti Batti in 2015.

As Imran turns 38 on Wednesday, here is looking back at his surprisingly candid Ask Me Anything session on Reddit in 2014, which, when viewed in retrospect, perhaps hinted at his intention to give up life in the spotlight. He fielded questions on a variety of topics, from nepotism to what happens at Bollywood parties.

One Reddit user asked, “From the interviews I have seen, you seem like one of the few actors who are not completely consumed by Bollywood. You seem to be in touch with the real world. Do you make a conscious effort to keep in touch with the outside world? Also, do you consider yourself an 'insider' in the industry?”

Imran replied, “It's not really a conscious effort. I'm genuinely not interested in most of the hoopla. I like my quiet, peaceful life, I like my old friends, I like my cats and dogs... Ideally, I'd just make movies and skip the rest of the media circus.”

Answering whether he considered himself an industry ‘insider’, Imran, the nephew of actor Aamir Khan, wrote, “My family has always been on the fringes of the industry. You might find it hard to believe now, but there was a time when Aamir was seen as a maverick outsider who had all these ridiculous notions of ‘bound scripts’ and ‘only shooting one film at a time’.”

Screengrab from Imran Khan's AMA.
Screengrab from Imran Khan's AMA.

On being asked how it felt to ‘occasionally see (himself) on TV or the internet’, Imran wrote, “I don't watch TV... I've worked hard to avoid living in the 'Bollywood Bubble', eating, breathing and living movies. It can get very suffocating.”

Screengrab from Imran Khan's AMA.
Screengrab from Imran Khan's AMA.


Imran addressed a question on nepotism. “How do you respond when people accuse you of only making it in Bollywood because of your connection with Aamir Khan?,” one Reddit user asked. He wrote in his response, “I don't... what kind of response could possibly satisfy those people?”

Imran also opened up about the kind of influence Aamir had over his career and said his role was ‘not as important as most people assume’. “He's never read one of my scripts, or asked a producer to meet me. (seriously, if he was, do you think I'd have done half the films I have?),” he wrote.

Screengrab from Imran Khan's AMA.
Screengrab from Imran Khan's AMA.
Screengrab from Imran Khan's AMA.
Screengrab from Imran Khan's AMA.


When a Reddit user asked Imran to spill the beans on what happens at Bollywood parties, he wrote, “Exactly the same thing that happens at all parties; people drink, dance, stand in corners and bitch about people they dislike, there are drunken hookups and fights, and people keep going to the bathroom, even if they don't have to pee.” He also shared the weirdest experience he had as a celebrity. “A guy at the urinal next to me once tried to shake hands with me. While urinating. He seemed upset when I refused to shake his hand,” he wrote.

Screengrab from Imran Khan's AMA.
Screengrab from Imran Khan's AMA.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
imran khan

Related Stories

Aamir Khan and his family spotted at the airport.(Varinder Chawla)
Aamir Khan and his family spotted at the airport.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Aamir Khan spotted jetting off for mystery location with family, Imran Khan makes rare appearance with daughter. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON DEC 26, 2020 12:36 PM IST
Actor Aamir Khan and his wife, Kiran Rao, were spotted at the airport, headed for a mystery location with their son. Aamir’s daughter, Ira, and nephew, Imran Khan, also accompanied them.
READ FULL STORY
Neither Imran Khan nor Avantika Malik has spoken openly about their relationship.
Neither Imran Khan nor Avantika Malik has spoken openly about their relationship.
bollywood

Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik’s cryptic post about ‘valued personal relationships’ going silent: ‘Anger isn’t the end of the story’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON DEC 02, 2020 04:49 PM IST
Actor Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik has shared an Instagram post about ‘valued personal relationships’ going silent because of ‘assumptions’ and ‘anger’. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Hema Malini feels farmers are protesting because someone has asked them to.
Hema Malini feels farmers are protesting because someone has asked them to.
bollywood

Hema Malini says farmers protesting at someone's behest, unwilling to negotiate

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:30 PM IST
  • Hema Malini opened up about the ongoing farmers' protest and said that they do not even understand the issue they have with the new agriculture laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their daughter on Monday.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their daughter on Monday.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby girl gets a warm welcome from Amul

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Amul has release a new topical, this time to celebrate the birth of Virat Kohli and Anushka's Sharma's daughter. The couple has asked the media not to carry any pictures or videos of their daughter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aadhar had its premiere at the 24th Busan International Film Festival, 2019,(YouTube)
Aadhar had its premiere at the 24th Busan International Film Festival, 2019,(YouTube)
bollywood

Aadhar trailer: Vineet Kumar Singh film addresses the gap between Bharat, India

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:44 PM IST
The trailer for much-awaited film, Aadhar is out. It stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Sanjai Mishra, Saurabh Shukla in lead roles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Girl on the Train teaser: Parineeti Chopra plays a woman fixated with the life of a couple she watches from afar.
Girl on the Train teaser: Parineeti Chopra plays a woman fixated with the life of a couple she watches from afar.
bollywood

Girl on the Train teaser: Parineeti Chopra is a woman possessed in Netflix film

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Girl on the Train teaser: Parineeti Chopra is bloodied but unbent in the new clip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shweta Basu Prasad with Sanya Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others on her birthday.
Shweta Basu Prasad with Sanya Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others on her birthday.
bollywood

Inside Shweta Basu Prasad's glam birthday party: Nawaz, Sanya Malhotra attend

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Actor Shweta Basu Prasad turned 30 with a lot of style and glamour. She celebrated her birthday in presence of her friends and colleagues from the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushi Kapoor posted sunkissed pictures of herself.
Khushi Kapoor posted sunkissed pictures of herself.
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor shares sun-soaked photos, Aaliyah wants to be ‘tagged as the tree'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:41 AM IST
  • Aaliyah Kashyap dropped a funny comment on her close friend Khushi Kapoor's new Instagram post. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput died June 14 in Mumbai.(Instagram)
Sushant Singh Rajput died June 14 in Mumbai.(Instagram)
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's note shared by sister Shweta: ' I had the game wrong'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a hand-written note by the late actor where he talks about self-discovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan sharing a sweet moment together.
Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan sharing a sweet moment together.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan remembers when Abhishek gave his first autograph at age of 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has shared an interesting throwback post with son Abhishek Bachchan. The actor recalled how Abhishek gave his first autograph in 1990, when he was just 14 years old.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC has called Sonu Sood a 'habitual offender' in its affidavit to Bombay High Court.
BMC has called Sonu Sood a 'habitual offender' in its affidavit to Bombay High Court.
bollywood

Sonu Sood habitual offender, did unauthorised work despite demolition: BMC to HC

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:38 AM IST
BMC has told the Bombay High Court that actor Sonu Sood is a habitual offender who has carried out illegal construction of his properties despite demolitions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raj Kundra imagines Shilpa Shetty as a village girl from Punjab.
Raj Kundra imagines Shilpa Shetty as a village girl from Punjab.
bollywood

Raj Kundra imagines wife Shilpa Shetty as a ‘village girl from Punjab’, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Shilpa Shetty gets a Punjabi girl makeover in husband Raj Kundra's new video. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the success of Aashram, actor Adhyayan Suman is collaborating with filmmaker Prakash Jha for second season of Aashram 2 and latter’s next Bollywood project as well.
After the success of Aashram, actor Adhyayan Suman is collaborating with filmmaker Prakash Jha for second season of Aashram 2 and latter’s next Bollywood project as well.
bollywood

Adhyayan Suman: It’s not about becoming a star, but getting work, live my dream

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Actor Adhyayan Suman says that web series Aashram’s success changed things for him and has opened many doors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt has shared a glam picture of herself enjoying some fries.
Alia Bhatt has shared a glam picture of herself enjoying some fries.
bollywood

For Alia Bhatt, even eating French fries is glamorous photo opportunity. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Actor Alia Bhatt has proven that she can pose with anything and still make it look glamorous enough for a photoshoot. Check out her latest Instagram post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aishwarya Rai plays Abhishek Bachchan's wife in Guru.
Aishwarya Rai plays Abhishek Bachchan's wife in Guru.
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai shares pics with Abhishek Bachchan from Guru premiere in 2007

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram early on Wednesday to share some precious memories from the premiere of her film Guru in New York in 2007.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Imran Khan was last seen on the big screen in Katti Batti in 2015.
Imran Khan was last seen on the big screen in Katti Batti in 2015.
bollywood

When Imran hinted at giving up famous life in 2014, found it ‘suffocating’

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:13 AM IST
As Imran Khan turns 38 on Wednesday, here is looking back at his surprisingly candid AMA on Reddit, which gave an insight into his off-screen personality.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor is expected to make her Bollywood acting debut soon.
Shanaya Kapoor is expected to make her Bollywood acting debut soon.
bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor sets the dance floor on fire in new video shared by mom Maheep

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:30 PM IST
  • Maheep Kapoor has shared a video of her daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, performing a choreographed dance routine to the song Sangria Wine. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP