Imran Khan parties with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington, Abhay Deol, Anoushka Shankar and others. See pics

Imran Khan has been grabbing attention with his recent Instagram posts. Recently, the actor, who made his acting debut with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, also hinted at a comeback to films. Now, pictures of Imran with rumoured girlfriend, actor Lekha Washington, and their friends at a party are grabbing attention. They were seen with musician Anoushka Shankar, singer Monica Dogra, and actors Abhay Deol and Arjun Mathur, among others. Also read: Imran Khan's wife Avantika hints they might already be divorced, shares cryptic Insta post

Imran Khan, Lekha's pics from get-together

Imran Khan, rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington and other celebs pose together.

On Thursday, Abhay Deol took to Instagram to share a 'fun' group picture from Wednesday night, featuring himself with Imran Khan, Lekha Washington, Monica Dogra, Anoushka Shankar, Arjun Mathur and their friends. Imran and Lekha are seen posing on either side of Abhay Deol in the photo. Sharing it, Abhay wrote in his caption, “This was a fun, eclectic, bunch! Orchestra by maestro @monicadogra." He added the hashtags 'friends' and 'about last night' to his caption.

More goofy pics

Monica Dogra also shared pictures from the get-together on Instagram Stories. Apart from a group picture of everyone goofing around, there was also a photo of her with Lekha. Along with it, Monica wrote, “I love you.”

Imran and Lekha's relationship rumours

Earlier this year in February, Imran, who is Aamir Khan's nephew, was spotted holding hands with Lekha Washington, sparking dating rumours. Imran and Lekha, who predominantly appears in Tamil and Telugu films, had worked together in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola (2013); the Vishal Bhardwaj-directorial which featured Anushka Sharma opposite Imran.

Imran's divorce

Imran Khan was earlier married to Avantika Malik. They had tied the knot in 2011 and have a daughter named Imara. Rumours of their separation began in 2019, although neither Imran nor Avantika commented on it. Last year, it was reported that Imran and his estranged wife Avantika had decided to go separate ways.

Although official statements on her relationship with Imran remain rare, Avantika often takes to Instagram to share posts that hint at her personal life. In 2021, she had shared a post about feeling 'stuck' and finding comfort in 'darkest nights'. Earlier, in 2020, Avantika had reposted a message about marriage and divorce, and called it a ‘truth bomb’. In another old post, she had written that she was 'healing'.

