Imran Khan makes rare appearance in cousin Ira Khan's Eid celebration pics

Imran Khan, who has vanished from the public eye since he quit the film industry in 2018, was spotted in a picture shared by his cousin Ira Khan. Ira, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, recently shared photos from her Eid celebrations on Instagram. Imran also made a rare appearance in one of the pictures. Also Read| Imran Khan's niece Zayn gives update on actor: 'When people pull back asking for space...'

Ira Khan, who is very active on Instagram, shared a picture of the celebrations on her account on Tuesday. She captioned it, "Did you know you're eligible for eidi till you're married?! I thought once you're an adult (18) it's done. @zaynmarie @sahabime HA HA. You learn something new everyday. Eid Mubarak."

The pictures showed Ira posing with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare among others. The last picture was a mirror selfie, which included Ira and her cousin Imran. The former actor, who was wearing a pathani kurta-pyjama, looked at the phone as the selfie was being clicked.

Imran had made his Bollywood debut as an actor with the romantic comedy Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008 for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He had previously played the role of younger versions of his uncle Aamir Khan in the films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992).

It was revealed in 2018 that he has quit acting after appearing in 14 films. His Instagram account has also been inactive since then. Imran's last film was Katti Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut, which came out in 2015. He had made his debut as a director in the short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India in 2018.

Imran's cousin Zayn Marie had given an update about his life in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram last month. Asked why Imran has been away from the public eye, Zayn said, “He is being a father and he is being himself and I think he is really happy and when people pull back asking for space, we should give them that.” Imran shares a daughter Imara Malik Khan with his ex-wife Avantika Malik.

The last time Imran's pictures had emerged was also when he attended Zayn's wedding to Akash Mohimen in February last year. The former actor had also officiated the ceremony.

