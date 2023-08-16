Imran Khan reveals his eyelashes got burnt during Luck action scene: ‘Was strapped to the outside of a flying Cessna’

Luck actor Imran Khan shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets, days after returning to social media. The actor who was said to quit films, recently said he is working on his comeback. Imran reveals how he ended up burning his eyelashes during an action sequence with included real fire. Also read: Imran Khan confirms Bollywood comeback as he says ‘I’m working on it'

Imran Khan shares BTS pics from Luck sets

Imran Khan played Ram Mehra in Luck.

Sharing the photos, Imran wrote, “Speaking of Luck... I found these old pictures, and thought they would be interesting to share. Yes, that's real fire. The umbrella helped with the sun, but not the flames. My eyelashes actually got burned off during a take, when an explosion went off too close in front of me. And yes, that's also really me strapped to the outside of a flying Cessna.”

The first photo showed Imran carrying an umbrella while filming around the fire. The next ones had him hanging outside a flying plane. Reacting to the post, Imran's close friend Akshay Oberoi commented, “I am so confused. Who is posting this stuff?! Who!” On the other hand, Imran's niece and Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan added in the comment section, “Don’t tell Dadi.” Shruti Haasan who made her Bollywood debut with Luck also reacted to the post.

Luck was directed by Soham Shah. Released in 2009, the film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, Danny Denzongpa, Ravi Kishan and Chitrashi Rawat in key roles.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan made his onscreen debut in childhood as the younger version of Aamir in his iconic films, Mansoor Khan's 1988 romantic film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and his 1992 rom com Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Imran made his debut as a lead actor in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na with Genelia D'Souza. He was last seen in Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut in 2015.

Imran Khan to mark comeback in films

Imran recently confirmed his comeback on Threads. He wrote, “To whom it may concern; I hear you. And I'm working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me.” Fans also joked that they wanted Luck 2. Sharing the post, Imran wrote, “I guess that's what I get for posting on Threads.”

