Imran Khan says seeing positivity for him on social media feels ‘unnatural', searched for negative comments on Reddit

Imran Khan is active on social media more than ever before. In a new post, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na star candidly opened up about being so acquainted with negative responses that he often resorted to self-harm. Imran's vulnerable post garnered a lot of reactions from his ardent fans, who commented with good wishes and thanked him for his courage to share this story. (Also read: Imran Khan reacts to Insta user who asks refund for Luck and Kidnap: ‘They never cleared my final payment’) Imran Khan shared about battling self harm.

Imran's latest Instagram post

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Imran posted a picture of himself from a previous photoshoot for which he wore a black shirt. In the picture, he is seen pouring water on himself. In the caption, the actor opened up about how he feels so grateful for the recent dose of positivity in his life because of his fans on social media.

He began with a trigger warning and wrote, "Sorry about the silence... when you've lived so long in darkness, the sunshine can feel unbearably bright at first. I've been flooded with so many message of love, support, and encouragement that it felt weird. Unnatural. I couldn't absorb that much positivity, so instead I went looking for the ugly words, the hurtful ones that sound more like the Voice in my head, because that feels more familiar to me. I checked reddit (still reliable), the comments sections of news articles, wherever I could find words sharp enough to cut myself with."

Imran opens up about self harm

He further wrote, "And then a funny thing happened. There I was, poking and slicing away trying to feel 'normal', but somehow the edges of the words seemed less sharp... the tips less pointy. They weren't drawing blood the way they used to. They just didn't work anymore. And I think I know why."

Concluding his post, he expressed his gratitude to his fans and said, "We all have scars, old wounds that still ache. But love heals. Love is empowering and uplifitng, and if you are fortunate enough to receive the kind of love that I have, I think it starts to fill in those scars. It covers you in a layer of protective armor. You may never fully grasp the extent to which your love empowers me, but know that I am grateful. You make me feel 304.8 cm tall."

Fan reactions

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "I was already so proud to call you my favourite actor and today I'm even prouder. The fact you're sharing your vulnerabilities here makes me feel so connected to you." Another said, "Every day I remember why I became a fan. Thank you for sharing your vulnerability." A comment read, "You deserve nothing but all love! you’ve no idea how much I love you and admire your personality and your acting. Please come back soon!"

Imran recently confirmed his comeback and told fans on Threads, “To whom it may concern; I hear you. And I'm working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me.” His last release was Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut in 2015.

