‘There’s a maturity': Imtiaz Ali compares Vedang Raina’s performance in Main Vaapas Aaunga to Alia Bhatt's in Highway

Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga. During a recent interview with Filmfare, the director compared Vedang Raina’s performance in the film to Alia Bhatt’s acclaimed turn in Highway, saying that some newcomers possess an unexpected level of maturity and emotional depth.

Imtiaz Ali compares Vedang Raina's performance to Alia Bhatt's in Highway

Imtiaz Ali compares Vedang Raina to Alia Bhatt.

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When asked about his approach to casting, Imtiaz said, “I have an individualistic take on actors. A certain actor, whether he is a veteran or a newcomer; whether he has done 20 films or it is his first film, the acting ability and the suitability to the character do not change. And these are the two things that excite me.”

He added, “You know, Alia Bhatt in Highway or Vedang Raina in this film (Main Vaapas Aaunga) have portrayed a certain depth of emotion. Some newcomers unexpectedly do that. There is a certain maturity that these people possess. So, I feel that actors are very individualistic. They never become veterans. They always remain the same.”

Alia Bhatt had impressed both critics and audiences with her performance in Highway. The film marked her second big-screen appearance after her debut in Student of the Year in 2012. Highway earned her widespread critical acclaim and proved to be a turning point in her career. The film, which also starred Randeep Hooda in the lead role, was a commercial success and collected ₹53.44 crore worldwide at the box office. Since then, Alia has delivered several successful films, including 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Raazi, Gully Boy and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about collaborating with Imtiaz Ali, Vedang Raina said during the trailer launch event, “It makes me feel young and also very, very honoured. I mean, to be part of an Imtiaz Ali film, even at whatever age, would have been a privilege. This is a really interesting title, being the youngest. But, you know, I keep saying it it’s the most amazing thing that could have happened to me, especially this early in my career. And I’d just like to thank you again.” About Main Vaapas Aaunga {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about collaborating with Imtiaz Ali, Vedang Raina said during the trailer launch event, “It makes me feel young and also very, very honoured. I mean, to be part of an Imtiaz Ali film, even at whatever age, would have been a privilege. This is a really interesting title, being the youngest. But, you know, I keep saying it it’s the most amazing thing that could have happened to me, especially this early in my career. And I’d just like to thank you again.” About Main Vaapas Aaunga {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga tells the story of two lovers whose relationship is cut short by the Partition of India. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in lead roles. It also marks Imtiaz and Diljit’s second collaboration after Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga tells the story of two lovers whose relationship is cut short by the Partition of India. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in lead roles. It also marks Imtiaz and Diljit’s second collaboration after Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12. {{/usCountry}}

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