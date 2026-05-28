Alia Bhatt is an ‘upgraded version’ of me, reveals Pooja Bhatt; says Raha is ‘born to be an actor’

From making a dreamy debut with Student of the Year to becoming one of the most successful actors of her generation with films like Highway, Raazi and Udta Punjab, Alia Bhatt has carved a remarkable journey in Bollywood. Now, her half-sister, Pooja Bhatt, has showered praise on her, calling Alia an “upgraded version” of herself while also saying that Alia’s daughter Raha already seems “born to be an actress”. Pooja Bhatt hails Alia Bhatt and reveals Raha is 'born to be an actor'.

Pooja Bhatt says Alia Bhatt is an ‘upgraded version’ of her Defending her brother Rahul Bhatt’s remarks about her being better than Alia, Pooja explained that she and Alia are very different from each other. While she had her time as a heartthrob in the industry, now it is Alia’s time, and she has her own way of navigating the business that Pooja did not have.

She added, “I have had my time. This is her time, and she has certain attributes, and she has a certain way of navigating this business that I didn’t have. She is very astute. That game you are meant to play, she knows how to play it, and she does it marvellously. I am talking about the choices she has made as an actor, the filmmakers she has chosen to work with, the hours that she puts in with regard to rehearsals.”

Pooja further shared how she feels Alia is an upgraded version of her and said, “When you buy a new phone, you upgrade to a phone with more features. So I would like to believe that she is an upgraded model, and there will be an even more upgraded model with her daughter when she decides to become an actress. I think she is born to be one. Unless she becomes a NASA scientist… I don’t know. If you look at that child, she is riveting, and look at the genes. There’s a spark. When she walks into a room, everybody pales in comparison. Your eye only wants to rest on her.”

About Alia Bhatt’s upcoming work Alia is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The film marks the seventh instalment in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe after films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2. Alpha is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10.

She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline. After the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, this marks Bhansali and Alia’s second collaboration. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles and is scheduled to release in theatres in January 2027.