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Imtiaz Ali reveals why playing Lord Rama's role in Ramayana will be 'hugely beneficial' for Ranbir Kapoor

Imtiaz Ali hailed Ranbir Kapoor's range as an actor and revealed why playing Lord Rama will be beneficial for him both personally and professionally.

Jun 01, 2026 12:18 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who has worked with Ranbir Kapoor in films such as Rockstar and Tamasha, has expressed his excitement about the actor playing Lord Rama in Ramayana. In a recent interview with Filmibeat, Imtiaz praised Ranbir's versatility and explained why he believes the role could have a lasting impact on the actor both professionally and personally.

Imtiaz Ali reveals why doing Ramayana will benefit Ranbir Kapoor

Imtiaz Ali says he's happy to see Ranbir Kapoor play Lord Rama.

Talking about Ranbir's range as an actor, Imtiaz said, "Ranbir can do anything as an actor. He should do different roles, and when he does different roles, he'll become them. He is a pure actor, and I hope he does all kinds of roles. I am very happy he is doing Lord Rama's role because he can bring a certain effect or reality to the character. It will be nice to approach Lord Rama's character in a humane and personal way."

The filmmaker further shared that he is eagerly looking forward to seeing Ranbir portray Lord Rama in Ramayana and explained why he feels the role will be beneficial for him. He said, "It'll be hugely beneficial for Ranbir to have played Rama because he is the kind of actor [who] imbibes from the character. He will take from Rama, and that will be so enriching for him."

Imtiaz is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. The romantic drama stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12 and will clash with Bharat Bhagya Vidhata starring Kangana Ranaut and Governor: The Silent Saviour featuring Manoj Bajpayee.

 
imtiaz ali ranbir kapoor ramayana
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