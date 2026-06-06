Star kids often face criticism for benefiting from industry connections and easier access to opportunities. Many are criticised for taking up space that could have gone to outsiders. Their performances are frequently scrutinised more harshly, with audiences questioning whether they have earned their success. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, however, feels outsiders have it easier than nepo kids when it comes to navigating industry perception.

Imtiaz Ali on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt being labelled ‘nepo kids’

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor being called 'nepo kids'.

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In a chat with Zoom, Imtiaz weighed in on the insider-versus-outsider debate and spoke about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt being labelled as 'nepo kids'. He said, "I feel that Alia, Ranbir and many other actors and people of the film industry who have been born in the film industry go through an added toughness because they've got examples of success right around them. They have to compete with their own fathers, uncles and mothers to call themselves, in their own minds, successful. People coming from outside have it easier like me."

The filmmaker added, "Ranbir is an actor today in the film industry; there is no doubt. You can call him a nepo child, but actually, those doubts are dispelled because he’s so fantastic. Alia Bhatt is so fantastic that you will not grudge the fact that she got the role; you would want her to get more roles. It’s like that, but one has to earn that. People who are born into the film industry have to earn it even more."

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{{^usCountry}} Imtiaz has delivered some of his most critically acclaimed films with both Alia and Ranbir. Alia's career took a major turn with Imtiaz's Highway, while Ranbir and Imtiaz have collaborated on films such as Rockstar and Tamasha. Although both films were not major commercial successes at the time of their release, they have gone on to develop a strong cult following over the years. About Imtiaz Ali, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Imtiaz has delivered some of his most critically acclaimed films with both Alia and Ranbir. Alia's career took a major turn with Imtiaz's Highway, while Ranbir and Imtiaz have collaborated on films such as Rockstar and Tamasha. Although both films were not major commercial successes at the time of their release, they have gone on to develop a strong cult following over the years. About Imtiaz Ali, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Imtiaz is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in lead roles, the romantic drama also features Naseeruddin Shah. The film explores themes of love, longing and belonging, rooted in the backdrop of Partition-era migration. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Imtiaz is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in lead roles, the romantic drama also features Naseeruddin Shah. The film explores themes of love, longing and belonging, rooted in the backdrop of Partition-era migration. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12. {{/usCountry}}

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Ranbir is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will see him essay the role of Lord Rama. The film also stars Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The first instalment of the two-part epic is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali 2026.

Alia Bhatt is awaiting the release of Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Sharvari in key roles. The film marks the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and is scheduled to release on July 3.

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