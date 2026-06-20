Imtiaz Ali slams women who say they are 'comfortable' in burqa and parda: 'You have become victimised in your mind'

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has taken a dim view of those who feel ‘comfortable’ while wearing the burqa or being in a purdah, two pieces of clothing he associates with a degeneration and regression in society. In a recent interview, the filmmaker said that those who feel comfortable in these are ‘victimised’ internally. Imtiaz Ali has talked about patriarchy in a recent interview.

Imtiaz Ali on burqa and parda Imtiaz, whose Partition drama Main Vaapas Aaunga recently released, spoke to Samdish Bhatia on his podcast, where the conversation ranged from the Partition to patriarchy. At one point, the filmmaker said, “I don't like when someone says ‘I am comfortable in my Burqa. I am comfortable in my parda’. It's a degenerated society; if you feel like this, it's not okay. It means that you have become so victimised in your mind, I don't know how.”

As the host agreed, but added that different communities have different rules, and he cannot stop somebody from doing what they want to. “Nai tokne wali baat nai hai (It’s not about stopping someone),” Imtiaz responded, “But the people around me, my thinking is not that I am stopping someone or I am going to someone's house and talking. But there should be tolerance, moderation. See, my latest thought is that where have the moderates gone? Nowadays, everyone is extreme. Dialogue has become difficult. I am not your enemy.”

Imtiaz Ali’s latest film Imtiaz has recently been in the news courtesy of his acclaimed film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. The tearjerker stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in key roles. The romantic drama, which spans two timelines, tells the story of a man on his deathbed being haunted by the love he lost during the Partition almost eight decades ago. Main Vaapas Aaunga has been praised for its sensitive storytelling, music, and performances, particularly that of the veteran Naseeruddin Shah.

However, the critical acclaim did not translate into immediate box-office success. Main Vaapas Aaunga started slow at the ticket window, only to find a second lease of life after Monday as word of mouth grew. The film earned just over ₹14 crore net domestically in its first week.