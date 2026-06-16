Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga sees packed theatres across cities after 4 days amid strong word of mouth

Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial, Main Vaapas Aaunga, has been receiving glowing reviews and heaps of praise from audiences. Photos and videos of viewers leaving theatres with tears in their eyes have also surfaced on social media. However, the praise for Imtiaz's film did not translate into box office numbers during the first three days of its release, but that now appears to be changing.

Main Vaapas Aaunga witnesses packed theatres

Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga featuring actors Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Diljit Dosanjh.

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With strong word of mouth, the film is steadily gaining footfall in theatres, and the results are becoming visible. Recently, a fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share how theatres in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are almost full, with only a few seats remaining for the film's Tuesday night shows.

Sharing the same, he wrote, "#MainVaapasAaunga running houseful in Delhi- NCR. Good Tuesday-offer day growth all across. Film held up very well on Monday as it collected in the same range as Friday. Tuesday numbers will match/most likely outnumber jigra’s tuesday numbers."

Word of mouth working for Imtiaz's film

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{{^usCountry}} This suggests that positive word of mouth is finally helping Imtiaz's film gain footfall at the box office. The BookMyShow app shows theatres in Delhi, including PVR Select City Walk, PVR Vasant Kunj, and PVR Vegas Dwarka, almost full for night shows, with only a few seats remaining in the front rows. Similarly, in Mumbai, PVR theatres in Andheri, Lower Parel, and Panvel are nearly full, with only a handful of seats left for Tuesday night shows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This suggests that positive word of mouth is finally helping Imtiaz's film gain footfall at the box office. The BookMyShow app shows theatres in Delhi, including PVR Select City Walk, PVR Vasant Kunj, and PVR Vegas Dwarka, almost full for night shows, with only a few seats remaining in the front rows. Similarly, in Mumbai, PVR theatres in Andheri, Lower Parel, and Panvel are nearly full, with only a handful of seats left for Tuesday night shows. {{/usCountry}}

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Imtiaz Ali's film sees packed theatres in Mumbai.

Imtiaz Ali's film sees packed theatres in Mumbai.

{{^usCountry}} Main Vaapas Aaunga box office performance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Main Vaapas Aaunga box office performance {{/usCountry}}

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Imtiaz Ali's film began its box office journey on Friday, minting ₹1.15 crore. The film gained momentum over the weekend, earning ₹1.85 crore and ₹2.5 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The film slowed down slightly on Monday as it raked in ₹1.15 crore. It is expected to witness a jump in collections on Tuesday, as strong footfall has been observed in theatres.

Main Vaapas Aaunga is a tale set during the time of Partition and the present day. The film stars Naseeruddin Shah in the lead role, with Diljit Dosanjh playing his grandson and Vedang Raina portraying his younger self. Sharvari plays Vedang's love interest in the film.

Main Vaapas Aaunga review

Hindustan Times' review for the film reads: "There's a certain skill to Imtiaz's filmmaking. When skill is honed to this degree, it begins to resemble magic, and that's precisely what one feels while watching his work."

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