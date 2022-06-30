Inaaya aces the ‘Tokyo drift’ as she races against dad Kunal Kemmu, fans ask 'Is she a Fast & Furious fan?'

Actor Soha Ali Khan often shares pictures and videos featuring her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Instagram. In the latest video that she has shared, Inaaya is seen racing on her tricycle against dad Kunal Kemmu. In the clip, Inaaya is seen doing the Tokyo drift to win the race. Also Read: Soha Ali Khan holds daughter Inaaya, as she tries to touch a cat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing it, Soha simply wrote, “Tokyo drift.” The term Tokyo drift was popularised after The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift was released in 2006. It is a reference to the Japanese car racing technique of drifting. In the video that Soha has shared Inaaya is seen applying the same technique to win the race. At the end of the video, there is a handwritten note by Inaaya, which reads, “What am I gonna do today? Ride my car.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soha's elder sister Saba Ali Khan commented, “Inni is a pro. Mahshallah." Actor Anand Tiwari wrote, “I love the flourish at the end.” One fan adored the video and wrote, “Cutest playdate we have seen. We want more." While one said, “What a drift like pro,” another one wrote, “Seems like she is a F&F fan.”

Kunal and Soha first met in 2009 on the sets of their film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge. It was during the making of their second film together, 99, that they clicked. After a steady relationship and a romantic proposal in Paris, the duo tied the knot on January 25, 2015. On September 29, 2017, the couple welcomed Inaaya.

Soha made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with Dil Maange More. She was then seen in Rang De Basanti in 2006 and in Khoya Khoya Chaand in 2009. She was last seen in Zee5's Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh in the lead roles. She also has Amazon Prime show Hush Hush in the pipeline. It will also star Juhi Chawla, Karishma Tanna, Ayesha Jhulka and Kritika Kamra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON