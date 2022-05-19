Soha Ali Khan holds daughter Inaaya, as she tries to touch a cat, fans call it 'cutest thing on internet'. Watch

Actor Soha Ali Khan, often shares pictures and videos on her social media handles, featuring her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu, welcomed Inaaya back in 2017. In a new video, that has been shared online, Inaaya is seen trying to pet a cat. Also Read: Inside Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya's Dehradun vacation with board game and walks. See pics

A paparazzo account shared the video on his Instagram handle. In the video, an excited Inaaya is seen with her mother Soha. Inaaya tries to touch the cat but steps back in fear.

One fan commented, “This is such a cute video." While one said, “Aww she tried to touch the cat,” another one wrote, “Cutest thing on the internet today.” Many other dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Soha opened up how Inaaya initially asked a lot of questions about paparazzi taking her pictures. “When she was little, she used to ask me, ‘Who are these people? And why are they taking pictures'. She really didn’t know what was happening and whether it was something that happened to everybody. She used to ask about strangers taking her pictures, and why is it that people who she doesn’t know are taking pictures of her.”

“Inaaya grasped that concept. Now, it doesn’t scare her. It doesn’t make her anxious. She sort of takes it in her stride. We also don’t try to whisk her away or anything,” Soha added.

Kunal and Soha first met in 2009 on the sets of their film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge. It was during the making of their second film together, 99, that they clicked. After a steady relationship and a romantic proposal in Paris, the duo tied the knot on January 25, 2015. On September 29, 2017, the couple welcomed Inaaya.

Soha made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with Dil Maange More. She was then seen in Rang De Basanti in 2006 and in Khoya Khoya Chaand in 2009. She was last seen in Zee5's Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh in the lead roles. She also has Amazon Prime show Hush Hush in the pipeline. It will also star Juhi Chawla, Karishma Tanna, Ayesha Jhulka and Kritika Kamra.

