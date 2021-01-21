India Lockdown: Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar in Madhur Bhandarkar's next, film to go on floor next week
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar of Fashion and Chandni Bar fame has announced his next film. Titled India Lockdown, the film will go on the floors from next week.
Taking to Twitter, Madhur wrote: "Film India Lockdown is all set to go on floor next week. Here’s a teaser poster. Give your love. @prateikbabbar @SaieTamhankar @AahanaKumra @shweta_official @ShihabZarin #PrakashBelawadi #IndiaLockdown."
The poster shows a big lock dominating the frame as people from different walks of life struggle with their daily chores - from street vendors to people in high society.
The film is reportedly inspired by true events that occurred during the coronavirus related lockdown. Couple of days back, he had posted a short video from a location recce for the same film. He had written: "On Location Recee for our upcoming Film #IndiaLockdown with my cinematographer Keiko Nakahara & Crew in Mumbai ! #GearingUp @pranavjain27."
Madhur hit the national limelight when he directed the award-winning Chandni Bar, starring Tabu as a poor, riot-victim Muslim girl, whose fate get entwined with one of the infamous dance bars of Mumbai. He later went on make other notable films, often with women as his lead focus, including Fashion, Corporate, Page 3 and Kareena Kapoor starrer Heroine. His last film was Indu Sarkar, starring Kirti Kulhari in the lead.
Speaking to Times of India last year, Madhur had claimed that with his film Heroine, he had upset a lot of people in the Hindi film industry. He had said: "When I made the movie, people in the film fraternity got very upset with me. According to them, I had taken a lot of things from real life. But the same people appreciated me and my work when I made it on other fields. But I had to be true to my craft. What I showed in Heroine is 95 per cent true. I am an honest filmmaker and I stand by the kind of work that I have done in my career. I don’t belong to any lobby or camp."
