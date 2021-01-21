IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / India Lockdown: Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar in Madhur Bhandarkar's next, film to go on floor next week
India Lockdown stars Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prakash Belawadi and ZarinShihab in important roles.
India Lockdown stars Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prakash Belawadi and ZarinShihab in important roles.
bollywood

India Lockdown: Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar in Madhur Bhandarkar's next, film to go on floor next week

India Lockdown poster shows a big lock dominating the frame as people from different walks of life struggle with their daily chores - from street vendors to people in high society.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:30 PM IST

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar of Fashion and Chandni Bar fame has announced his next film. Titled India Lockdown, the film will go on the floors from next week.

Taking to Twitter, Madhur wrote: "Film India Lockdown is all set to go on floor next week. Here’s a teaser poster. Give your love. @prateikbabbar @SaieTamhankar @AahanaKumra @shweta_official @ShihabZarin #PrakashBelawadi #IndiaLockdown."


The poster shows a big lock dominating the frame as people from different walks of life struggle with their daily chores - from street vendors to people in high society.

The film is reportedly inspired by true events that occurred during the coronavirus related lockdown. Couple of days back, he had posted a short video from a location recce for the same film. He had written: "On Location Recee for our upcoming Film #IndiaLockdown with my cinematographer Keiko Nakahara & Crew in Mumbai ! #GearingUp @pranavjain27."

Madhur hit the national limelight when he directed the award-winning Chandni Bar, starring Tabu as a poor, riot-victim Muslim girl, whose fate get entwined with one of the infamous dance bars of Mumbai. He later went on make other notable films, often with women as his lead focus, including Fashion, Corporate, Page 3 and Kareena Kapoor starrer Heroine. His last film was Indu Sarkar, starring Kirti Kulhari in the lead.

Speaking to Times of India last year, Madhur had claimed that with his film Heroine, he had upset a lot of people in the Hindi film industry. He had said: "When I made the movie, people in the film fraternity got very upset with me. According to them, I had taken a lot of things from real life. But the same people appreciated me and my work when I made it on other fields. But I had to be true to my craft. What I showed in Heroine is 95 per cent true. I am an honest filmmaker and I stand by the kind of work that I have done in my career. I don’t belong to any lobby or camp."

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india lockdown madhur bhandarkar

Related Stories

Madhur Bhandarkar has written a note in reply to Karan Johar’s letter.
Madhur Bhandarkar has written a note in reply to Karan Johar’s letter.
bollywood

Madhur Bhandarkar accepts Karan Johar’s apology with a caveat: ‘This is not how relationships work’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON NOV 26, 2020 09:39 PM IST
Madhur Bhandarkar has shared a hard-hitting note in response to Karan Johar who apologised to him for using the title ‘Bollywood Wivestweaking the title suggested by him for his upcoming show The Fabulous Lives .of Bollywood Wives.
READ FULL STORY
Madhur Bhandarkar had requested Karan Johar to change his show’s title.
Madhur Bhandarkar had requested Karan Johar to change his show’s title.
tv

Ahead of Bollywood Wives’ release, Madhur Bhandarkar says no response from Dharma to the 4 notices sent for ‘misusing’ title

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON NOV 26, 2020 12:31 PM IST
Madhur Bhandarkar has shared all the four notices sent to Dharma Productions by the IMPPA, IFTDA and FWICE for using the title Bollywood Wives for their new Netlix reality show.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
India Lockdown stars Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prakash Belawadi and ZarinShihab in important roles.
India Lockdown stars Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prakash Belawadi and ZarinShihab in important roles.
bollywood

India Lockdown: Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar in Madhur Bhandarkar's next

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:30 PM IST
India Lockdown poster shows a big lock dominating the frame as people from different walks of life struggle with their daily chores - from street vendors to people in high society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi worked together in Dil Bechara.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi worked together in Dil Bechara.
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's last co-star Sanjana Sanghi says she misses him everyday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:28 PM IST
  • Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last co-star, Sanjana Sanghi, has paid tribute to him on his birth anniversary on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan got married in 2012.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan got married in 2012.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor on fights with Saif Ali Khan: ‘He always says sorry'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed on her chat show that her husband Saif Ali Khan is always the first one to apologise when they have a fight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput with his sister Priyanka.
Sushant Singh Rajput with his sister Priyanka.
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka gets emotional on his birth anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:41 PM IST
  • Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh paid an emotional tribute to him on his birth anniversary. She appealed to him to respond as the 'eventuality of (his) silence is too loud to bear'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara Bhasker never shies away from expressing her political opinions.
Swara Bhasker never shies away from expressing her political opinions.
bollywood

Swara Bhasker's blunt advice for aspiring actors: 'It's hard, have a plan B'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:39 PM IST
  • Actor Swara Bhasker has said that it is advisable to have a plan B in place before aspiring actors attempt to realise their Bollywood dreams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol said that it took a long time for her to consider herself 'beautiful'.
Kajol said that it took a long time for her to consider herself 'beautiful'.
bollywood

Kajol says it took ‘many years’ to consider herself beautiful. This is why

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • Kajol revealed why she found herself 'attractive' and even 'sexy', but never 'beautiful'. It took her many years to associate that adjective with herself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita and a fan.
Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita and a fan.
bollywood

Aayush Sharma gifts a PS4 to a young co-star on Antim sets. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Actor Aayush Sharma made a young co-actor's day by gifting him a gaming console. He even clicked a picture with the boy and wife Arpita Khan Sharma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon worked together in Raabta.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon worked together in Raabta.
bollywood

Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on birthday with sweet memory

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:33 PM IST
  • Kriti Sanon remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary with a happy photo. She hoped that he is 'smiling and at peace' in the afterlife.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Malavika Mohanan started her Hindi film career with Beyond The Clouds (2017)
Actor Malavika Mohanan started her Hindi film career with Beyond The Clouds (2017)
bollywood

Malavika Mohanan: Theatres have been shut for months, need to be revived

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Actor Malavika Mohanan, whose latest release Master is doing well theatrically, emphasises on how other public places also have an equal amount of crowd like movie theatres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kunal Kemmu with Taimur and Inaaya.
Kunal Kemmu with Taimur and Inaaya.
bollywood

Kunal recalls when Taimur and Inaaya’s paparazzi experience got 'dangerous'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:44 PM IST
  • Kunal Kemmu said that while the paparazzi are usually 'pretty respectful' of their requests to not click their children, things got a little out of hand once, when Taimur and Inaaya went swimming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara Bhasker has long been at loggerheads with Kangana Ranaut.
Swara Bhasker has long been at loggerheads with Kangana Ranaut.
bollywood

Swara is in splits after Kangana claims she never read anyone's private chats

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Swara Bhasker was left rolling with laughter at Kangana Ranaut claimed that she never read or talked about any person's private chats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, a scholarship was announced by his sister Shweta. Tahira Kashyap's birthday was celebrated by Ayushmann Khurrana and his family.
On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, a scholarship was announced by his sister Shweta. Tahira Kashyap's birthday was celebrated by Ayushmann Khurrana and his family.
bollywood

Ayushmann wishes Tahira on birthday, scholarship named after Sushant announced

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Ayushmann Khurrana wished his wife and author Tahira Kashyap on her birthday, while a special scholarship, Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund, was announced on late actor's birth anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have shared Instagram posts for Krishna.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have shared Instagram posts for Krishna.
bollywood

Tiger, Disha wish his sister Krishna on her birthday with pics, funny videos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Tiger Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani have posted birthday wishes for his sister Krishna Shroff. Disha even shared a funny TikTok video to make the day extra special.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kapoor remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary.
Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kapoor remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary.
bollywood

Ankita remembers Sushant on 35th birthday: 'I know you're happy where you are'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:00 PM IST
On Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday, Ankita Lokhande, director Abhishek Kapoor, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra and actor Rajkummar Rao paid emotional tributes to the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on their way to doctor's clinic.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on their way to doctor's clinic.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli step out first time since daughter's birth. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were seen out and about in Mumbai on Thursday. This is the first time they were seen since welcoming their daughter earlier this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP