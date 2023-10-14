India vs Pakistan: Tiger Shroff shares meme; Athiya Shetty, Varun Dhawan wish Team India

As India and Pakistan come face to face on Saturday in the mother of all clashes during the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023, several film celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others have taken out time from their schedule to watch the match. While Anushka Sharma is in Ahmedabad to cheer for Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty has wished the best for husband KL Rahul and the Indian team. Also read: Anushka Sharma reaches Ahmedabad for India vs Pakistan World Cup match, poses with Sachin Tendulkar, Dinesh Karthik

Bollywood's excitement ahead of India vs Pak match

Anushka Sharma joined Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik (left) and Varun Dhawan shared a post ahead of India vs Pakistan.

Taking to Instagram Stories a day before, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a ‘notice’ which read, “Aap jis number se sampark karna chahte hain woh kal 2 pm se 10 pm uplabdh nahi hai (the number you want to contact is not available from 2 pm to 10 pm) Ind vs Pak.”

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his upcoming film Ganapath and shared a meme of his own action scene from the film on Instagram Stories. It showed a glimpse of Pakistani bowlers thinking about the match and a clip of Tiger Shroff beating up goons in the middle of action, referring him as ‘Indian batsman’.

Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff's posts ahead of India vs Pakistan.

Varun Dhawan shared his excitement by sharing two pictures of himself in a blue T-shirt with 'India' written on it. He captioned it, “India India India khelenge hum dil se khelenge hum shaan se (we will play with all our heart and pride)…"

Athiya Shetty, Anushka Sharma cheer for husbands

Recently, Athiya Shetty was asked by India Today to share a message for husband KL Rahul ahead of India vs Pakistan. She simply said, "I wish the team all the very best. The Indian team knows exactly what they are doing."

Her father, actor Suniel Shetty, was spotted by the paparazzi recently. As the photographers repeatedly asked Suniel if KL Rahul will be able to register a century in Saturday's match, the actor simply raised his hand with his fingers crossed in response.

As Anushka Sharma flew to Ahmedabad to watch Virat live during India vs Pakistan, it was Sachin Tendulkar, who shared a selfie from their time together during the flight. Sharing the picture with Anushka from the flight, Sachin wrote, “Royalty at 35,000 ft (airplane emoji) Wishing #TeamIndia all the very best for today! @sachintendulkar @anushkasharma #INDvPAK #InFlight #Ahmedabad.”

