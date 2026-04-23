India's biggest box office hit earned more than both Dhurandhar films combined; it's not Sholay, Baahubali, Dangal, RRR

The term ‘India’s biggest box office hit’ could mean so many things. It could be the one that earned the most money or the one that sold the most tickets. A layman would think these two are the same thing, but inflation factors in here. The rising cost of tickets means that a big hit selling 1 crore tickets today earns roughly ₹200 crore. Half a century ago, that would have been just ₹3-4 crore. Perhaps the easiest way to judge a film’s success is to adjust its box-office gross for inflation, creating parity across eras and markets. This brings blockbusters of yesteryear into competition with pan-India successes from the 21st century, and one epic takes the crown, with a jaw-dropping inflation-adjusted earnings of almost ₹4000 crore.

India’s highest-grossing film of all time

K Asif on the sets of his magnum opus Mughal-e-Azam.

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Dangal is the highest-grossing Indian film in absolute terms. It earned a little over ₹ 700 crore globally when it released in 2016, adding ₹1300 crore from China and Hong Kong a year later. The resulting ₹2070 crore worldwide gross has been the benchmark for Indian films for almost a decade. But there have been films that earned more when adjusted for inflation. Adjusting Dangal’s earnings for 2026, we see its worldwide gross increase to ₹2850 crore. Yet, it falls to number 3 in the list. At number 2 is Sholay, the evergreen Bollywood classic, the most-watched Indian film. It earned ₹30 crore in its original run in 1975-80, plus a few crores in re-releases over the years. This gives it an inflation-adjusted gross of ₹3000 crore in 2026.

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Dilip Kumar and Madhubala in a still from Mughal-e-Azam.

{{^usCountry}} But it loses the top spot to K Asif’s Mughal-e-Azam. The most expensive Indian film ever made, this historical epic earned ₹11 crore in 1960. In 2026, its inflation-adjusted earnings are ₹3900 crore, a mark almost unbeatable in the modern context. To see just how big that number is, the two Dhurandhar films earned ₹3100 crore combined, selling just over 9 crore tickets in India. Mughal-e-Azam out-earns them by almost 30%, selling over 10 crore tickets through its run. It is a staggering feat that no Indian film has come close to emulating. The biggest hits in Indian cinema history {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But it loses the top spot to K Asif’s Mughal-e-Azam. The most expensive Indian film ever made, this historical epic earned ₹11 crore in 1960. In 2026, its inflation-adjusted earnings are ₹3900 crore, a mark almost unbeatable in the modern context. To see just how big that number is, the two Dhurandhar films earned ₹3100 crore combined, selling just over 9 crore tickets in India. Mughal-e-Azam out-earns them by almost 30%, selling over 10 crore tickets through its run. It is a staggering feat that no Indian film has come close to emulating. The biggest hits in Indian cinema history {{/usCountry}}

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When adjusted for inflation, the biggest hits of Indian cinema history are a healthy mix of pan-India entertainers, black-and-white classics, and family favourites. Baahubali 2 sits in fourth place, followed by Mother India, which rounds out the top 5. Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Awara follow, all of which have inflation-adjusted earnings of over ₹2000 crore.

Highest-grossing Indian films (adjusted for inflation) S No Film (Year) Actual Gross Adjusted Gross 1 Mughal-e-Azam (1960) ₹ 15 crore ₹ 3900 crore 2 Sholay (1975) ₹ 30 crore ₹ 3000 crore 3 Dangal (2016) ₹ 2070 crore ₹ 2830 crore 4 Baahubali 2 (2017) ₹ 1788 crore ₹ 2320 crore 5 Mother India (1957) ₹ 9 crore ₹ 2260 crore 6 Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) ₹ 128 crore ₹ 2230 crore 7 Dilwale Dulhani Le Jayenge (1995) ₹ 107 crore ₹ 2120 crore 8 Awaara (1951) ₹ 6.50 crore ₹ 2070 crore 9 Pushpa 2 (2024) ₹ 1742 crore ₹ 1800 crore 10 Disco Dancer (1982) ₹ 100 crore ₹ 1770 crore View All

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The final two entries in the top 10 are contrasting blockbusters. At #9 is Pushpa 2, which earned the majority of its collections (70%) from India. But the #10 film - Disco Dancer - earned over 90% of its collections from overseas, largely from the Soviet Union. Dhurandhar 2 sits just outside the top 10, needing ₹10 crore more to surpass Disco Dancer, which it should before ending its run.

How the figures were calculated

We used multiple sources to calculate these figures, notably past collections from reputable sources such as Box Office India and Sacnilk, as well as mainstream publications like Forbes, The Hindu, Mint, and Business Standard. We charted historical exchange rates and inflation using peer-reviewed articles from the University of British Columbia, accounting for changes in major currencies such as the dollar, pound, rouble, euro, and yuan (territories where Indian films have historically done very well).

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Sholay sold the most tickets for any Indian film.

A combination of all this (and weeks of research) gives us a nice estimate of the factor by which a film’s earnings are likely to increase. For instance, a film released in 1975 should see its earnings grow by 90-100 times, but the increase would only be 15-18 times for a film that released in the mid-90s.

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This method is also better than simply looking at footfall or tickets sold. That metric does not account for the fact that some films increase ticket prices above the norm due to hype. Good examples of this are Mughal-e-Azam and Dhurandhar 2. That is why, despite selling fewer tickets than Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam earned more than it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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