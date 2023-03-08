Injured Amitabh Bachchan feels sad about not joining Holi celebrations, remembers old Holi parties at Bachchan house

Amitabh Bachchan is feeling nostalgic on the occasion of Holi. The actor, who recently got injured on the sets of Project K, has been asked to rest and he is feeling left out. On his blog post, Amitabh also talked about the the old Bachchan family Holi parties and how the times will never come back. (Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan danced to Khalnayak on Holi in the 90s. Watch)

Taking to his blog, the actor wrote, “Languishing in the environs of the home and the prevention from all kinds of physical activity .. the inability to partake in the festivities of the day."

Remembering the good times, he also said, "…and the gaiety of Holi that was celebrated with such vigour and in such fine fettle, has gone amiss .. has been so for years now .. The open house .. the celebratory welcome to all .. the hundreds that drenched themselves with music and dance and camaraderie .. starting early in the day and in a never ending mode till the dawn of the next .. those times may never come again .. I hope they do .. but it looks difficult .. at least for the present..."

Earlier on Tuesday, the actor also wrote about Holika Dahan at home. “The ‘holika’ was lit last night at Jalsa, there being a date confusion on the day for HOLI .. it is now done. HOLI being celebrated today .. and tomorrow .. so in this confusion much of what could have been done was not done .. I rest and repair .. But my wishes for the celebration of this joyous festival is with you .. may the colours of HOLI bring the multifaceted colours of life in your life.”

He posted on his blog Sunday night that he sustained a rib injury while working in Hyderabad on the science fiction film Project K. It's being made in the Hindi and Telugu languages and is slated for release in 2024.

Bachchan wrote that he had a damaged rib cartilage and a muscle tear. He said the injury was “painful” and he consulted a doctor before he flew home to Mumbai, where he was advised to rest. “I shall be unable to meet the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening, so do not come,” the actor said to fans who often gather outside his home in Mumbai. “All else is well,” he wrote.

He said his work on the film was suspended until he’s healed.

