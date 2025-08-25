Inpsector Zende trailer: Manoj Bajpayee is 'Mumbai ka pandu' hunting Jim Sarbh's Sobhraj-lite serial killer. Watch

The trailer for Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming quirky crime thriller, Inspector Zende, was released by Netflix on Monday afternoon. The film, directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, shows a fictionalised account of how the Mumbai Police hunted notorious serial killer Carl Bhojraj (no prizes for guessing who). The trailer's tongue-in-cheek humour and Manoj and Jim Sarbh's performances have left the viewers rolling on the floor. Inspector Zende trailer: Manoj Bajpayee stars as the titular character.

Inspector Zende trailer

The Inspector Zende trailer tells the story of how Interpol's Most Wanted criminal Carl Bhojraj (a play on the Bikini Killer Charles Sobhraj) has escaped Tihar Jail. So, Mumbai Police turns to the man who nabbed him 15 years before - Inspector Madhukar Zende (Manoj Bajpayee). As Bhojraj (Jim Sarbh) escapes to Europe, the simple cops from Mumbai follow him, and vow that the 'Mumbai ka pandu' will catch this dreaded most wanted criminal.

Fans react

The trailer's quirkiness has been praised by viewers. "Now this is our Shrikant Tiwari," quipped one, referring to Manoj's character from The Family Man. Another wrote, "Glad to see JIM SARBH getting the role he deserves, he’s damn classy and underrated." Another fan added, “Came here for Manoj Bajpayee and delighted to see Bhau Kadam and Girija Oak. Also, Jim Sarbh as Shobhraj is an amazing choice.”

Talking about his experience, Manoj Bajpayee said in a statement, “What fascinated me about Inspector Zende was that he wasn’t chasing glory — he was just doing his job, yet caught one of the most notorious criminals twice. His bravery, humour, and that unmistakable Mumbai flavour make his journey truly inspiring. Meeting him felt like stepping into a storybook, with a lifetime of tales to tell.”

Director Chinmay D. Mandlekar added, “Inspector Zende’s real-life chase had all the ingredients of a gripping film: a larger-than-life cop, a slippery antagonist, and an unforgettable era of Mumbai. But what really stayed with me was the camaraderie, the small moments, and the quirks of the people involved. The trailer hints at the chase, but the film lets you live every beat of it. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it on Netflix.”

Inspector Zende will release on Netflix on September 5.