Inside Alia Bhatt's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor doing aarti, daughter Raha drawing the idol

Ganesh Chaturthi is over but the memories of Bappa remain! Actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share pictures from the memorable week that involved welcoming ganpati bappa at her home, taking part in puja with her family and making some of the best memories.

Alia shares pics from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Alia Bhatt shares pictures from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her home.

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Alia shared pictures from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations where she was seen welcoming bappa home, doing aarti with husband Ranbir Kapoor, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, daughter Raha. In another picture, Alia was seen sharing the frame with sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan. Alia also shared a cute pic where Raha drew a sketch of the ganesh idol on paper, and coloured it using crayons. “the week that was ✨गणपती बाप्पा मोरया,” she wrote in the caption.

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{{^usCountry}} Raha's face was hidden from the frame, covered with a white heart emoticon. In 2025 after Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing and his consequent decision with Kareena Kapoor to not let their children, Taimur and Jehangir be photographed, Ranbir and Alia took a similar decision. Meeting the paparazzi informally, the couple asked them to stop taking pictures and videos of Raha. The couple reportedly also hinted that they might be forced to take legal action should the paparazzi not comply. Alia has also refrained from posting pictures of Raha on her Instagram since then, only posting pictures in which Raha's face is covered. She also deleted pictures she previously posted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raha's face was hidden from the frame, covered with a white heart emoticon. In 2025 after Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing and his consequent decision with Kareena Kapoor to not let their children, Taimur and Jehangir be photographed, Ranbir and Alia took a similar decision. Meeting the paparazzi informally, the couple asked them to stop taking pictures and videos of Raha. The couple reportedly also hinted that they might be forced to take legal action should the paparazzi not comply. Alia has also refrained from posting pictures of Raha on her Instagram since then, only posting pictures in which Raha's face is covered. She also deleted pictures she previously posted. {{/usCountry}}

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On Friday evening, Ranbir, Alia, Raha, and Neetu dressed up for Ganesh visarjan. Dressed in a rust orange kurta and white pyjamas, Ranbir carried the Ganpati idol and said, “Ganpati bappa morya,” before heading his way. Dressed in a blue kurta set, Neetu held a thaali and joined him in the chant. Alia, who wore a pink-and-green kurta suit, held her daughter close. Raha, dressed in pastels, also clung to her mama. After posing for pictures, the family could be seen heading inside, while Alia walked carefully in reverse to shield Raha from the camera flashes.

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Their upcoming work

Ranbir starred in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in 2023. He has not been seen in a film since. He is currently busy with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana films and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. Ranbir plays Rama in Ramayana, which stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The first part of the film will be released this Diwali, while the second part will be released in 2027. Love & War is also expected to be released next year.

Alia last starred in the YRF spy film Alpha this year, in which she played a trained assassin. She will also soon star in Love & War with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. Alia also has Adesh Prasad’s Tumbbad 2 with Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui lined up. The sequel to Tumbbad is also expected to hit screens next year. She has also produced the Prime Video show Don’t Be Shy, which will stream from September 25.