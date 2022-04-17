Inside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's neon-lit wedding party: Selfies with sisters Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni and more

Actor Karisma Kapoor on Sunday shared a picture featuring newlywed couple, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from their wedding party. Taking to Instagram, Karisma shared the first photo of the couple from the party. The trio posed and smiled for the camera. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding party: Shah Rukh Khan attends in incognito mode with Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora)

In the selfie, Alia had her hand around Ranbir Kapoor's shoulder and a glass in her other hand. She stood between Karisma and Ranbir as Karisma clicked the photo.

For the party, Alia wore a shimmery sleeveless outfit, minimal makeup and opted to leave her hair loose. Ranbir was seen dressed in a white shirt, printed blue tie, jacket, and pants. Karisma opted for a black and white outfit.

Sharing the picture, Karisma Kapoor captioned it, "Big Love for Mr and Mrs Ranbir Kapoor (red heart emoji). #aboutlastnight #merebhaikishaadihai (my brother's wedding)."

Earlier, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had clicked a selfie with Ranbir and posted it on her Instagram Stories. Behind Ranbir, his jersey was seen on the wall. Alongside the photo, Riddhima wrote, "Purple (laughing and two heart emojis)."

She also shared another picture, a selfie clicked by Karisma, featuring herself, Neetu, and Natasha Nanda. Riddhima captioned the post, "What a night!!!!" and tagged Karisma, Neetu, and Natasha.

Riddhima shared pictures.

The bash, held at Vastu in Bandra, included family members Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and Armaan Jain. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora also attended the post-wedding party.

Ayan Mukerji, Shweta Bachchan, Shakun Batra, Rohit Dhawan and his wife Janhvi, Luv Ranjan and his wife Alisha Vaid, Aditya Roy Kapur, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Juno Chopra, Pritam Chakraborty were also part of the festivities.

Alia and Ranbir's wedding festivities, which began on Wednesday, were a tight-knit affair. They got married on Thursday. Sharing a bunch of pictures on Instagram from her wedding ceremony with Ranbir, Alia wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married."

She also added, "With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.

Alia also shared pic from her mehendi ceremony and captioned the post, "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these!"

