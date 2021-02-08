Actor Alia Bhatt is enjoying the most fun girls trip in the Maldives. On Sunday, her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared pictures of the girls as they hit the beach in bright and colourful bikinis and danced with the blue ocean as their backdrop.

Alia was seen wearing a bright pink bikini with a white shrug. She wore round sunglasses, while her hair was done in beach waves as she struck some poses with the girls for selfies. Akansha was seen in a purple-coloured swimsuit while her sister Anushka Ranjan Kapoor chose a lime green one.

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, who is also part of the trip, shared a sweet selfie of herself in a white outfit. She, too, got showered with love and compliments for her picture.

Anushka also shared a funny Boomerang video of the girls as they danced the steps to Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's forever favourite, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Later at night, she shared more photos as the girls got all dressed up for their dinner. Alia was seen in a white dress, wearing golden hoop earrings. Anushka chose a black crop top and a yellow skirt with a slit.

Earlier on Sunday, Alia set the internet on fire with her gorgeous pictures in a bikini. The photos showed her sitting on the beach with the bright blue ocean behind her, playing with the waves. "Blue seas and a pisces," she had captioned her post.

This is Alia and Shaheen's second trip this year after they rang in the New Year in Ranthambore National Park. They were joined by their mother Soni Razdan and Alia's boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor. His family--mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor, her husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara-- had also joined them for the trip.

Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home

Alia has a bunch of projects in the pipeline. She has Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra with Ranbir, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Karan Johar's Takht.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON