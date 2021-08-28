Inside Arjun Rampal's 'salt water' vacation with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, children Arik, Mahikaa and Myra

Actor Arjun Rampal is enjoying a vacation along with girlfriend and model Gabriella Demetriades, their son Arik and his daughters Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal. Taking to Instagram, Gabriella shared a video clip and several pictures, giving fans a glimpse of their holiday.

In the clip, Gabriella Demetriades panned out the camera as she gave a peek of herself enjoying the rain. She stood near a water body surrounded by greenery. She also shared pictures, which showed Arjun with his two daughters, Gabriella and Arik, and the mother-son duo at the airport. The last picture showed the date night of Arjun and Gabriella.

Gabriella didn't mention the name of the place where the family went for a vacation. She captioned her post, "Little salt water always does the trick #timeout." However, fans were quick to welcome them to Goa while one of them called the place Aldona, a village in Goa.

Gabriella Demetriades shared a picture as she exercised.

Gabriella Demetriades shared video as she enjoyed her stay.

Arik stood next to the dogs.

Gabriella Demetriades gave glimpse of their vacation.

Gabriella Demetriades gave a peek of the rainfall.

Gabriella Demetriades alslo gave a glimpse of the greenery.

A water body stood surrounded by greenery.

She also took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video and photos as she enjoyed her stay. In one of them, Arik was spotted as he stood next to two dogs, while in another, Gabriella was snapped exercising.

The travel comes a few weeks after Arjun returned from London where he had gone to spend time with his elder daughter Mahikaa. Sharing a glimpse of him meeting Mahikaa and her classmates, along with Arik, Arjun had written on Instagram, "Daddy's day out. Had a wonderful day with Mahikaa and some of her classmates, had discussions with great introspection, with these young aspiring filmmakers/ actors who gave me a tour of their very special campus in Ealing. Looking forward to our Hyde park run."

Prior to that, Arjun had travelled to Budapest along with Gabriella and Arik for the shooting of Dhaakad.

The actor was previously married to Mehr Jesia, with whom he has two daughters. They separated in 2018. A few months later, Arjun made his relationship with model Gabriella Demetriades official. They welcomed son Arik in 2019.

Also Read | Arjun Rampal meets daughter Mahikaa's friends in London, son Arik tags along

The actor was last seen in Nail Polish. He has several movies in the pipeline such as Dhaakad, The Rapist and The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.