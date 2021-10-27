Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Inside Asin's daughter Arin's superhero-themed birthday party with three-tier cake, Batman and Spider-Man figurines

Asin shared pictures and videos from her daughter Arin’s outdoor birthday bash with a superhero theme. See here.
Asin’s daughter Arin turned four.
Updated on Oct 27, 2021 10:34 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Former actor Asin took to Instagram to share pictures of her daughter Arin’s fourth birthday party. The birthday girl wore a red embellished frock and blue eye mask as she struck a power pose. In videos shared on Asin’s Instagram Stories, Arin could also be seen wearing a blue cape with the letters ‘AR’ on it.

Several action comic characters, including Wonder Woman, Batman, Spider-Man, The Hulk, Harley Quinn, Jessica Cruz aka Green Lantern and The Flash featured in the decorations.

A three-tier birthday cake said ‘Happy birthday, Arin’. It contained elements of different superheroes -- a spider web to show a Spider-Man connect, the Batman symbol, the letter A stylised similar to the Superman logo and the number ‘4’ written on Wonder Woman’s crown. There was also a tray of assorted superhero-themed cupcakes on display.

Posting the pictures, Asin wrote, “Arin is 4! #Ourlittlesuperhero.” Fans sent in their wishes too. “How time flies :-) happy birthday to the angel,” one wrote. Another had a request: “Happy Birthday Arin. Asin, please post your photo. It’s been so long!”

RELATED STORIES

On Instagram Stories, Asin shared a video of Arin running into her father Rahul Sharma’s arms and wrote, “Batman with his Supergirl.” He wore a Batman costume.

Arin with her father Rahul Sharma.

Asin was an established star in the Tamil and Telugu film industries when she made her Bollywood debut with Ghajini in 2008. She went on to star in Hindi films such as Ready, Housefull 2, Bol Bachchan and Khiladi 786. She quit acting after she tied the knot with Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in 2016. They welcomed their daughter, Arin, the following year.

Also see: Asin shares photos of daughter Arin’s birthday celebrations, reveals thought behind her ‘gender-neutral, secular’ name

In a statement, Asin announced that she had no intention of returning to the arc lights. “For all my media friends who still have not got the message, I’m once again reiterating that I have stopped taking up any assignments and have wrapped all my commitments before my wedding itself including my brand endorsements,” she said.

