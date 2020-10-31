Asin shares photos of daughter Arin’s birthday celebrations, reveals thought behind her ‘gender neutral, secular’ name

bollywood

Former actor Asin gave her Insta-fam a glimpse into the birthday celebrations of her daughter, Arin, at their home in Kochi as she turned three years old. The little one was seen wearing a cream-coloured frock and black cat ears, with her face turned away from the camera.

The theme of the party seemed to be animals, with many of the gold-coloured decorations in the shape of cats. Several stuffed animals could be seen and the cake also had two dogs made on it.

Sharing the pictures, Asin revealed the thought behind Arin’s ‘gender neutral’ and ‘secular’ name. “She’s 3 now - Arin Rayn. (Her name - both first name and surname, a combination of Rahul and my first names. ‘Rayn’ is pronounced ‘Ra’-‘in’ but spelt with a twist. A short, simple name, gender neutral, secular, free of religion, caste and patriarchy),” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you to each and everyone of you who sent us love, wishes and blessings! Eternally grateful. Wishing everyone health and happiness (Sorry for the late post...) #Arins3rdBirthdayPawty #ArinRayn #AR,” she added.

Asin, who has acted in films such as Ghajini, Ready, Housefull 2 and Khiladi 786, married Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in 2016. The two tied the knot on January 19, 2016, in Christian and Hindu ceremonies near Delhi.

Asin, who was last seen in All Is Well in 2015, quit acting after marriage. Sharing the news on Instagram, she had written, “For all my media friends who still have not got the message, I’m once again reiterating that I have stopped taking up any assignments and have wrapped all my commitments before my wedding itself including my brand endorsements. Request people to stop making assumptions about my assignments and work as I’m not doing that at this stage. Had made this announcement before the wedding itself.”

