Inside Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday bash: 'Stabbing' cake, singing Shah Rukh Khan's song. Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana turned 37 on Tuesday, September 14, and he chose to celebrate his birthday with his family and friends at home. On Wednesday, Ayushmann's wife, director Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram Stories and revealed they spent the evening eating cake and jamming on some 90s music.

In the first video of the series, Ayushmann was surrounded by his loved ones, with a cake knife in his hand. While the group sang happy birthday for him, he left everyone in splits by ‘stabbing’ the cake, instead of cutting the usual way, following it with a dab. An arrangement of big black balloons were placed behind him.

Sharing the video, Tahira said, “Cutting nope stabbing his cake.” She tagged numerous friends and family, including Ayushmann's close friend Rochak Kohli. The cake cutting was soon followed by the group smearing cake all over his face.

In another clip, Tahira revealed the group gathered in the room and sang songs. They were heard singing Yeh Dil Deewana from Shah Rukh Khan's film Pardes. They played the song with a guitar and a harmonium in place. Tahira was also spotted dancing in one of the videos. “Keeping my energies up after a full day at shoot and why not it's your, Ayushmann's birthday,” she captioned the video in which she was dancing.

On Tuesday, Tahira shared a picture from the couple's days in college and penned a birthday note. While Ayushmann was dressed in a black sherwani, Tahira wore a blue salwar-kameez in the throwback picture.

“We were 19! I found you quite cool, with your frames, bike, matching sweaters and mufflers, but what got my heart was when you held the guitar and sang a song for me. You have always been passionate about art and what inspires me is after all these years your innocence and excitement towards work and life remains the same. You have been my biggest confidante and cheer leader. I might not be a big romantic as the goofiness (like you would say) gets the better of me, but I want to tell you that life is amazing with you and I continue learning a lot from you! Happy birthday umm (heart emoji) P.s - we were such lookers no,” she captioned the post.