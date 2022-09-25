Salman Khan, Gauri Khan spotted at Chunky Panday's bash, Sussanne Khan and boyfriend Arslan Goni join with her siblings

Chunky Panday's star-studded birthday bash on Saturday had several of his industry friends in attendance. Now more pictures from the party confirm the presence of Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan and boyfriend Arslan Goni and her siblings, as well as Salman Khan and his family. Seema Sajdeh, ex-wife of Sohail Khan and Bhavana Pandey's co-star in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, was also present. Also read: Aryan Khan joins Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda at Chunky Panday's 60th birthday bash

Salman Khan attended Chunky's birthday party in a pink tee and denims. His brother Sohail Khan, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, sister Alvira Khan were also at the party. Seema Sajdeh too joined them in a green co-ord set. Sussanne Khan were among the most glamourous guests at the party. She was spotted in a short red dress paired with animal-print knee-high boots. Her brother Zayed Khan with wife Malaika, sisters Simone Arora and Farah Khan Ali also joined them at the party.

Bhavana Pandey poses with Maheep Kapoor, Kanika Kapoor and Farah Khan Ali (left) Chunky Panday with Kanika Kapoor (right).

Actor Fardeen Khan also features in a selfie that has Bhavana posing with Sussanne and her siblings and boyfriend in one frame. Another picture shows Farah Khan Ali posing with singer Kanika Kapoor in a black dress and birthday man Chunky Panday in a funky shirt.

Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and producer Ritesh Sidhwani also joined Chunky in black casuals. Farah Khan Ali's picture with Gauri Khan in a white attire was also shared online. Gauri and husband Shah Rukh Khan are among Chunky's closest industry friends.

Chunky's actor daughter Ananya Panday and Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan are close friends too and were spotted at the bash. Their other friends, including Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor also joined them. Among others present were Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Sonali Bendre and husband Goldie Behl, Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar.

