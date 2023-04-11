Inside Deepika Padukone's Bhutan trip with hike to Tiger's Nest, selfie with fans at cafe. See new pics

Actor Deepika Padukone travelled to Bhutan recently and has been visiting several places in the country. A few pictures of the actor have emerged online. In a picture, Deepika was seen with two people as she posed outdoors and smiled with them. The actor was seen in a brown co-ord outfit under a grey jacket. She also wore white sneakers and dark sunglasses. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone is ‘dead’ on seeing Shah Rukh Khan's dapper look for NMACC event)

Deepika Padukone travelled to Bhutan recently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another photo, shared by Instagram user mrajasegaran, Deepika smiled and posed for a selfie with the woman. The actor was seen in a black outfit and also carried a bag. She sported a no-makeup look in the picture. The actor rested her hand on the woman's shoulder in the picture.

The fan shared the picture with the caption, "This deserves its own post. I respected her wishes for privacy and gracious as she is on screen she is gracious off screen and came up to me when she was ready for a pic. #deepikapadukone." She geo-tagged the location Tiger's Nest-Taktsang, Paro, Kingdom of Bhutan.

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "So magical." Another fan wrote, "So beautiful, thank you for posting this." An Instagram user said, "True she is so humble and grounded." "Gorgeous as always my @deepikapadukone," read a comment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika was seen with two people as she posed outdoors and smiled with them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Instagram, the official page of YourCafe Restaurant shared pictures of the actor with the staff. In the photos, Deepika wore a white outfit and dark sunglasses. She smiled and clicked several selfies with the crowd. The photos were shared with the caption, "Thank you so much for your visit to Neyphug Heritage, @yourcafebhutan It’s been a great pleasure to serve you and your family! Such a down-to-earth soul (faces with three heart emoji)."

Fans will see Deepika in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. The duo will be seen together onscreen for the first time. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. She also has Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.