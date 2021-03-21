Inside Harman Baweja’s wedding: Shilpa Shetty shows a glimpse of Anand Karaj ceremony, Raj Kundra shares baraat video

Harman Baweja tied the knot with his fiancée Sasha Ramchandani in an intimate Anand Karan ceremony at a gurudwara in Kolkata on Sunday. Shilpa Shetty, who couldn't accompany her husband Raj Kundra to the wedding, shared a video from the nuptials on Instagram.

While Harman decked up in a pink sherwani paired with a white turban, the bride was in a maroon and pink lehenga.

Wishing him on the new beginning, Shilpa wrote along with the video, "Congratulations #Harman and #sasha .. Here’s to new beginnings filled with unconditional love , happiness and friendship forever. So happy for you guys #harmansasha #friendsforever #love #anotheronebitesthedust #wedding."

A picture of the newlyweds shared by Shilpa Shetty.

Shilpa also shared a picture of the newlyweds on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Wishing you miles of smiles Harmiiii and Sasha. Missing being there. Love u guys. #mereyaarkishadihai."

Raj also shared a video from Harman's baraat on his Instagram account. It featured actors Aamir Ali and Ashish Chaudhary grooving to dhol beats. Later, Harman joined them on the dance floor. Another video showed the guests including Ashish savouring the delicacies served at the wedding.

A day before, Raj had set the dance floor on fire with his well-rehearsed bhangra performance at Harman's sangeet bash. Appreciating him for his dance moves, Shilpa shared a video from the sangeet as proof and wrote, "Husband Appreciation post. Burning the dance floor at Harmans sangeet. OMG can’t stop smiling every time I see this video. Bhangra on fleek !! This is absolutely #superseupar @rajkundra9 . Killed it #punjabi #love #gratitude #dancer #husband #mine."

Harman made his acting debut in 2008 with the much-talked-about Love Story 2050, featuring Priyanka Chopra as the female lead. It was directed by his father Harry Baweja. His last film was the Punjabi 3D computer-animated film, Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur, which was written by him.