Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Harman Baweja’s wedding: Shilpa Shetty shows a glimpse of Anand Karaj ceremony, Raj Kundra shares baraat video
bollywood

Inside Harman Baweja’s wedding: Shilpa Shetty shows a glimpse of Anand Karaj ceremony, Raj Kundra shares baraat video

Harman Baweja married his fiancée Sasha Ramchandani in an Anand Karaj ceremony on Sunday. Shilpa Shetty shared a video from the gurudwara wedding.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Harman Baweja married Sasha Ramchandani on Sunday.

Harman Baweja tied the knot with his fiancée Sasha Ramchandani in an intimate Anand Karan ceremony at a gurudwara in Kolkata on Sunday. Shilpa Shetty, who couldn't accompany her husband Raj Kundra to the wedding, shared a video from the nuptials on Instagram.

While Harman decked up in a pink sherwani paired with a white turban, the bride was in a maroon and pink lehenga.

Wishing him on the new beginning, Shilpa wrote along with the video, "Congratulations #Harman and #sasha .. Here’s to new beginnings filled with unconditional love , happiness and friendship forever. So happy for you guys #harmansasha #friendsforever #love #anotheronebitesthedust #wedding."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shilpa gushes over husband Raj's power-packed performance at Harman's sangeet

Rani Mukerji announces new film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway on birthday

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her most memorable travel memory featuring her mom Sridevi

Tahira Kashyap takes a dig at 'ripped jeans' comment, poses 'bald' in a bikini
A picture of the newlyweds shared by Shilpa Shetty.

Shilpa also shared a picture of the newlyweds on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Wishing you miles of smiles Harmiiii and Sasha. Missing being there. Love u guys. #mereyaarkishadihai."

Raj also shared a video from Harman's baraat on his Instagram account. It featured actors Aamir Ali and Ashish Chaudhary grooving to dhol beats. Later, Harman joined them on the dance floor. Another video showed the guests including Ashish savouring the delicacies served at the wedding.

A day before, Raj had set the dance floor on fire with his well-rehearsed bhangra performance at Harman's sangeet bash. Appreciating him for his dance moves, Shilpa shared a video from the sangeet as proof and wrote, "Husband Appreciation post. Burning the dance floor at Harmans sangeet. OMG can’t stop smiling every time I see this video. Bhangra on fleek !! This is absolutely #superseupar @rajkundra9 . Killed it #punjabi #love #gratitude #dancer #husband #mine."

Also read: Harman Baweja's sangeet bash: Raj Kundra can give film celebs a run for their money, watch video

Harman made his acting debut in 2008 with the much-talked-about Love Story 2050, featuring Priyanka Chopra as the female lead. It was directed by his father Harry Baweja. His last film was the Punjabi 3D computer-animated film, Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur, which was written by him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shilpa shetty kundra raj kundra harman baweja

Related Stories

bollywood

Mumbai Saga box office day 2: Emraan Hasmi-John Abraham's film performs drops during weekend, collects 5.22 crore

PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:39 AM IST
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani will make you go Bhool Bhulaiyaa with their latest appearance, see pics

PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:58 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP