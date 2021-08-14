Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Janhvi Kapoor's '22 hours in the capital' with dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi, late-night swimming. See pics
bollywood

Inside Janhvi Kapoor's '22 hours in the capital' with dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi, late-night swimming. See pics

Janhvi Kapoor shared a video of her ‘22 hours in the capital’. She was accompanied by sister Khushi Kapoor and their father, Boney Kapoor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor did an array of activities in the capital. She was accompanied by sister Khushi Kapoor and their father Boney Kapoor.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Saturday gave her fans a glimpse of her '22 hours' in New Delhi. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a video that chronicled her trip, which included driving around New Delhi, performing at Punjabi singer Shrey Singhal's pre-wedding party, indulging in desserts, and swimming with friends. She was accompanied by sister Khushi Kapoor and their father, Boney Kapoor.

The video started with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor getting off the plane, followed by them driving around the city. They also feasted on sweet dishes including doughnuts and muffins. Janhvi took a stroll and enjoyed herself by the poolside, wearing a green dress. 

Janhvi also spent time with Khushi and Boney. Her friend also shared a video in which Janhvi posed on his back in the water. Taking to the comments section, Khushi wrote, "Swamp diaries" while Janhvi said, "bbby".

She captioned the post, "22 hours in the capital." On Janhvi's post, the friend commented with, "Tere liye hi toh signal tod taad ke", lyrics of a song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Fans also showered her with love and dropped heart, fire and heart-eye emojis. 

Also Read | When Anil Kapoor called Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend Karan Boolani 'pretty amazing': 'We're lucky to call you family'

Janhvi regularly shares posts to update her fans about her life. On Friday remembering her late mother, actor Sridevi, on her 58th birth anniversary, Janhvi shared a throwback picture and wrote, "Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you." Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

Meanwhile, Janhvi has several projects in the pipeline, including Anand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry, the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. She was last seen in Roohi. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
janhvi kapoor janhvi kapoor pics janhvi kapoor bollywood janhvi kapoor instagram janhvi kapoor sister pics janhvi kapoor photos janhvi kapoor movies khushi kapoor boney kapoor

Related Stories

tv

Shagufta Ali offered film after she spoke of financial, health issues: 'It is a small role but an important one'

PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 02:24 PM IST
bollywood

When Anil Kapoor admitted to dating '20-25 girls from the film industry' before settling down with wife Sunita

PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 02:19 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

The tails of boo-boo and cuddly poo will tell the plight of stray animals

Nighttime rescue video of mama elephant and her calf wins hearts

Hansle Parchment tracks down woman who helped him win gold. Watch viral video

Not just India, these countries also mark ‘national day’ on August 15
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP