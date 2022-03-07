Inside Janhvi Kapoor's 25th neon themed birthday party with sisters Anshula, Khushi and dad Boney Kapoor. See pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor turned 25 on Sunday. Janhvi's sister Anshula Kapoor shared a bunch of photos from the neon-themed birthday party on Instagram. In the photos, Anshula, Janhvi and their youngest sister Khushi Kapoor were seen posing for the camera with their father Boney Kapoor. (Read More: Arjun Kapoor accepts he wasn't around for Janhvi Kapoor's birthdays before, fans love how he doesn't 'brush aside past')

Anshula shared a video from Janhvi's birthday celebration in which she is seen hugging Janhvi from behind. She also added Sage The Gemini's song Tick Tick Boom to the video. Anshula captioned the clip, “Mine.”

Janhvi commented on the picture, “I love you.” In another comment she added a nazar amulet emoji. Their uncle Sanjay Kapoor dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. One fan commented, “Sister hugs are the best." Another one wrote, “How cute you both are.” While one wrote, “Happy faces.”

Anshula also gave a glimpse of the birthday decor, which had light and dark pink coloured balloons and two huge neon signs. One sign read “All you need is love,” and another sign was of alphabet “J”

A glimpse of Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday celebration. (Photo: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram)

In another pictures shared by a fan account, Janhvi is seen wearing a black dress as she cuts her birthday cake. Boney, Khushi and Anshula are also captured in the phot

Janhvi also visited the shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati on her birthday. She shared a series of photos from her visit on Instagram. In the snaps, she is seen wearing a pink and yellow silk saree.

Janhvi is currently working on her next film, Mr and Mrs Mahi. She recently began her training at a cricket camp for the film alongside Rajkummar Rao. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film also features crickter Dinesh Karthik and is directed by Sharan Sharma.

