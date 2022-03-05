Janhvi Kapoor cuts cake with paparazzi at Mumbai Airport ahead of birthday, fans say 'she is so humble and sweet'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to turn 25 on Sunday. But while the grand celebrations may still be a day away, tiny celebrations already started on Friday night. In videos posted by paparazzi accounts on Instagram, Janhvi was seen cutting a birthday cake with some photographers at the Mumbai Airport as she flew out of the city. The actor's gesture won the hearts of her fans, who applauded her for it. (Also read: Anshula joins Janhvi-Khushi for Valimai screening, fans say ‘she looks great’)

In a video posted from a paparazzo account on Friday night, Janhvi is seen entering the airport to board a flight when she is requested by a photographer there to cut a birthday cake. The actor says, "So sweet of you," and readily cuts the cake, even offering the photographer a bite. When the photographers remind her that she cut a cake with them a couple of years ago too, she replies, "Nahi, main nahi bhoolti (I don't forget)."

After the brief cake-cutting ceremony, Janhvi took off her mask and posed for the shutterbugs, mouthing, "Thank you very much," to them for the gesture. Fans appreciated the star for spending time with the paparazzi. "She is so humble and sweet," one person commented on the video. Another fan wrote, "Kitne pyaar se baat kar rahi hai (How sweetly she is talking)." A comment read, "She is very humble and down-to-earth human."

Last month, the actor had been spotted with her arm in a sling outside a gym in Mumbai, sparking some concern in fans. Many of her fans reacted with "get well soon" messages when a paparazzo account shared a video on Instagram. However, the injury wasn't too serious.

The actor will be seen in three projects this year, starting with Dharma Productions' Dostana 2, followed by the black comedy Good Luck Jerry, and the survival thriller Mili, where she plays the titular role.

