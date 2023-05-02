Inside Kangana Ranaut's Haridwar-Dehradun trip with Ganga arti, temple visit and feasting on faluda kulfi. See pics

Actor Kangana Ranaut has given her fans glimpses inside her Dehradun and Haridwar trip as she took part in Ganga Aarti, offered prayers, and also took out time to feast on desserts. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana re-shared a post as she spent her time in Dehradun. (Also Read | Paparazzo tells Kangana Ranaut ‘aapse baat karne mein darr lagta hai’, she gives hilarious reply)

Kangana Ranaut travelled to Dehradun and then to Haridwar recently.

In the photo, Kangana sat inside a room with several of her friends. All of them smiled as they shared conversations. In another photo, Kangana sat on the floor as she listened to a monk. The actor, dressed in a saree, was seen listening intently to the monk.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Haridwar mein dakshin kaalipeeth mein mahamandeleshwar maharaj ji ka aashirwaad, sneh aur prawachan sunne ka soubhagya mila (Had the privilege of getting the blessing, love and listening to the speech of mahamandeleshwar maharaj ji in dakshin kaalipeeth in Haridwar)..." Haridwar is home to the Siddhpeeth Shri Dakshin Kali Mandir.

Kangana re-shared a post as she spent her time in Dehradun.

Kangana shared several pictures.

In the next picture, Kangana bowed her head, closed her eyes, and folded her hands as she received a rudraksh thread. She wrote, "Maharaj ji ne mujhe rudraksh maala bhet ki (Maharaj ji gifted me rudraksh neckpiece)..." Kangana was seen praying inside a temple as she wore a grey shawl over her saree in another photo. The actor also had a garland around her neck.

In the next picture, Kangana was seen offering flowers as she looked below. She had a red shawl around her. The last picture featured a close-up shot of a plate of kesar faluda kulfi (a kind of Indian dessert). Kangana wrote, "@umesh_mla bhaiya thank you for clock tower ke saamne wali kesar faluda kulfi... #dehradoon (Thank you @umesh_mla brother for kesar faluda kulfi near clock tower)." She also added a 'yum!' gif to the photo.

Recently, Kangana flew out of Mumbai for her spiritual trip. At the Mumbai airport she told the paparazzo, “I am going to Haridwar. Just in case you're wondering. Waise aapne poocha toh nahi par maine socha main bata deti hu ki main itna sajj dhajj ke kahan jaarai hu. Main Ganga arti karne jaarai hu (Though you didn't ask me but still I thought I should tell you where I'm going all dressed up. I am going for Ganga arti). Tomorrow I'm going to Kedarnath, just for your information.”

Fans will see Kangana in Chandramukhi 2, helmed by P Vasu. In the film, Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film Emergency, which also marks her first solo directorial film.

She will also be seen in Tejas in which she portrays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. In the upcoming years, the audience will also see Kangana in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita.

