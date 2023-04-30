Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Paparazzo tells Kangana Ranaut ‘aapse baat karne mein darr lagta hai’, she gives hilarious reply

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 30, 2023 02:47 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut was spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday and the paparazzi had a chat with her. Watch the video here.

Actor Kangana Ranaut was on her way to Haridwar on Sunday morning when the Mumbai paparazzi caught up with her. Dressed in a graceful white saree and carrying a stylish Birkin bag, Kangana told the photographers where she was headed. She even replied to a media person who said he was scared about talking to her.

Kangana Ranaut had a hilarious exchange with paparazzi on Sunday.
“I am going to Haridwar,” she said without anyone asking her. “Just in case you're wondering. Waise aapne poocha toh nahi par maine socha main bata deti hu ki main itna sajj dhajj ke kahan jaarai hu. Main Ganga arti karne jaarai hu (Though you didn't ask me but still I thought I should tell you where I'm going all dressed up. I am going for Ganga arti). Tomorrow I'm going to Kedarnath, just for your information.”

A paparazzo then said, “Hume darr lagta hai aapse baat karne mein (We're scared of talking to you).” Kangana replied, “Lagna hi chaiye, agar aap samajhdaar hai to lagna hi chaiye definitely (You should be scared if you are a sensible person).” Kangana laughed and made her way inside the airport.

Kangana will be seen headlining Chandramukhi 2. Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.In Chandramukhi 2 Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film Emergency which also marks her first solo directorial film. Emergency revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. She will also be seen in Tejas in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

In the upcoming months, the audience will also see Kangana in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita.

