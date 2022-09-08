Inside Kapoor family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, others. See pics

The Kapoor family gathered together to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi on Thursday. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor shared pictures of the cosy family Ganpati celebrations that seemingly took place at their father Randhir Kapoor's house. The celebrations were attended by their mom Babita, aunt Reema Jain, cousins Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain, as well as Armaan's wife Anissa Malhotra Jain. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor waves at paparazzi as she visits her father Randhir Kapoor on Raksha Bandhan. Watch)

In a picture shared by Kareena Kapoor on Instagram, she is seen sitting with her son, Jehangir Ali Khan, in front of a Ganesh idol. She wore a multicoloured suit while Jeh wore black t-shirt with white pants. In another picture, Jeh is seen picking fruits from the fruit basket. Reacting to Kareena's post, her sister-in-law Saba Pataudi wrote, “Happy #ganeshchaturthi bhabs and to the family. Jeh's mischief expression in the family pic is Adorable! Love it! Mahsha'Allah....” One of her fans commented, “Aww so cute” for little Jeh. Another fan wrote, “Love for both of you.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on her pictures.

Karisma Kapoor also shared pictures from the celebration, one where she sat in front of the idol, wearing a dark-coloured suit. The actor also shared a family picture on Instagram Stories featuring the Kapoor clan posing in one frame. Aprt from Karisma and Kareena, the picture included their parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, as well as Randhir's sister Reema. Her two sons Aadar and Armaan were also present, along with Armaan's wife Anissa. Karisma captioned the picture ‘Family’.

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and had a poor run at the box office. Kareena has recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film, which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. The film will release on Netflix and will mark Kareena's OTT debut. She recently shared on her Instagram Stories that she is prepping for a Hansal Mehta film. Karisma is also making her comeback to acting after a few years with an upcoming OTT project called Brown.

