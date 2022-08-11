Kareena Kapoor waves at paparazzi as she visits her father Randhir Kapoor on Raksha Bandhan. Watch

Actor Kareena Kapoor visited her father, actor Randhir Kapoor, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thurs. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo posted a video in which Kareena posed for pictures as she got off from her car. Kareena waved at the paparazzi as she clicked her photos. (Also Read | Pregnant Kareena Kapoor gives glimpse of her ‘Jeh baba’ in old pic from Laal Singh Chaddha sets)

In the video, she was seen trying to pose as strong winds tried to blow her dupatta away. She also smiled as she gave different poses. The actor was seen entering the building after that. For the occasion, Kareena wore a light green ethnic suit, matching mojari, earrings and dark sunglasses.

Kareena's visit comes a day after she attended the screening of her film Laal Singh Chaddha along with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan. She also posed for pictures with her co-star in the film Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao at the event. Kareena opted for ethnic wear, for the event too, whereas Saif wore a blue shirt and denims.

Laal Singh Chaddha released in theatres on Thursday. The film is an adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni. Apart from Aamir and Kareena, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

Recently, Kareena spoke about being a part of the film during a media interaction. As quoted by news agency ANI, she had said, "After Talaash and 3 Idiots, I got a chance to work with Aamir in such a special film. Atul Ji wrote such a beautiful story. When I first heard the narration of the film I wasn't able to hold my tears. I have done many films, but this is the first time I think I cried listening to a narration of the film. I have done this film just because of its storyline and my character. I think this is the perfect treat for all the fans."

