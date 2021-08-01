Inside Kareena Kapoor’s ‘productive weekend’ with Karisma Kapoor: Lavish feast and food coma, watch

Kareena Kapoor gave fans a sneak peek of her Sunday binge with her sister Karisma Kapoor. The two feasted on a variety of items, including neer dosa, chicken curry and chocolate cake. ‘10 seconds later’, they collapsed into a food coma on the couch.

In the video, shared by Kareena Kapoor on Instagram Reels, she is dressed comfortably in a blue kaftan, while Karisma Kapoor wore a black T-shirt and olive green sweatpants. “What I mean when I say... ‘Lolo and I had a productive weekend’ #Reels #ReelItFeelIt #NationalSistersDay #MyLoloIsTheBestest,” the post was captioned.

Fans showered love on the Kapoor sisters, calling them the ‘cutest’, ‘beauties’, ‘queens’, ‘national heartthrobs’ and flooding the comments section with heart and heart-eyes emojis. One found it ‘unbelievable’ that Kareena and Karisma were enjoying a ‘cheat meal’. Another said that they were ‘so relatable’.

Earlier in the day, Karisma dedicated a sweet Instagram post to Kareena on the dual occasion of Friendship Day and Sisters Day. Karisma shared a throwback picture in which Kareena appeared to be giving her a brand new hairdo and wrote, “Always at it together. Sisters.. making hard times easier and easy times more fun @kareenakapoorkhan #loveyoumostest #happysistersday #happyfriendshipday.”

Also see | Neena Gupta says she took up ‘rubbish work’ in films for money: ‘One film comes a lot on TV and I cringe’

Kareena is gearing up for the release of her debut book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, which will be out later this month. In an Instagram post, she said that it is ‘like (her) third child’ and called it a ‘very personal account’ of her physical and emotional experiences during her two pregnancies. She has two sons with her husband Saif Ali Khan - four-year-old Taimur and five-month-old Jeh.

Meanwhile, Karisma made her acting comeback after several years with the ALTBalaji series Mentalhood, alongside Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, Sanjay Suri, Shilpa Shukla and Tillotama Shome. The show also marked her digital debut.