Inside Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon's French family vacation with Disneyland, Eiffel Tower visits

Actor Kriti Sanon is currently in Europe for a long vacation with family and friends. On Monday, Kriti took to Instagram and shared pictures of her French holiday, giving glimpses from her visits to well-known tourist spots like the Eiffel Tower and Disneyland. The pictures featured her sister, Nupur Sanon and parents Rahul Sanon and Geeta Sanon. (Also read: Kriti Sanon shares family pic with Manish Malhotra from Monaco holiday)

Kriti shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram on Monday, captioning it “Bonjour (French for hello).” She used the hashtag #FranceDiaries (butterfly emoji). The first picture had the actor posing in front of the Eiffel Tower under a cloudy sky. She also shared a family picture with the Parisian skyline visible in the background. The actor also posted a candid picture while she jumped in front of the Disneyland Paris banner.

Reacting to her travel diaries, one of her fans commented, “Most beautiful actress ever.” Another fan wrote, “Eiffel tower bas thoda sa hi bada Kriti se.” (Eiffel Tower is just a bit taller than Kriti). Many of her fans posted heart emojis for her family.

Kriti was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey alongside Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film did not do very well at the box office. She currently has four films in the pipeline, starting with Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan, followed by Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff. Both of these will release later this year.

Next year, Kriti will be seen in her biggest film yet – Om Raut’s mythological epic Adipurush, which also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. She will then be seen in Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Nupur Sanon, Kriti's younger sister, made her acting debut opposite Akshay Kumar in B Praak’s music video Filhall in 2020. She will next be seen with Ravi Teja in the upcoming film, Tiger Nageswara Rao.

