Kriti Sanon shares family pic with Manish Malhotra from Monaco holiday, says "Dear Monaco, You’re a pretty woman!!" See

Actor Kriti Sanon flew to Europe for a much deserved break with family and friends from industry. Kriti took to Instagram and shared pictures from her Monaco holiday on Wednesday. The pictures featured her parents, Rahul Sanon and Geeta Sanon, sister Nupur Sanon, fashion designer, Manish Malhotra, Aasif Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs.

In one of the pictures, her friend Aasif is took a selfie with her and Adrian with travellers in the background. She shared a family picture in which she is standing close to her dad. She wore a green dress with white shoes. In another picture, her parents posed for the camera on a clear day with the ocean behind them. (Also read: Sonu Sood vacations in Bangkok with wife Sonali and their kids, Farah Khan goes 'kya baat hai'. See pics)

She captioned her pictures, “Dear Monaco, You’re a pretty woman !!" One of her fans commented, “So beautiful pic.” Another fan wrote, “Enjoy your trip.” Other fan wrote, “You guys look so gorgeous.” Many fans along with Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis on her post.

Nupur Sanon is the younger sister of Kriti Sanon. She is a singer, made her acting debut opposite Akshay Kumar in B Praak’s music video, titled Filhall.

Kriti was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey alongside Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film did not do very well at the box office. She currently has four films in the pipeline, starting with Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan, followed by Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff. Both of these will release later this year.

Next year, Kriti will be seen in her biggest film yet – Om Raut’s mythological epic Adipurush, which also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. She will then be seen in Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan. Her sister Nupur Sanon will work with Ravi Teja for the upcoming film, Tiger Nageswara Rao.

