Inside Lisa Haydon's life as a busy mom-of-three travelling around the world. See pics

Lisa Haydon rarely speaks about what life is like inside her home. From the looks of Instagram though, Lisa and family are living the dream – usually shuttling between London, Mumbai, and Hong Kong, and doing a variety of outdoor activities together, from hiking to surfing. The actor-model and husband Dino Lalvani are parents to three children – Zack, 5, Leo, 2 and Lara, who is less than a year old. Read more: Lisa Haydon says 'three kids in four years has been truly humbling', shares pics with daughter Lara

Lisa, who celebrates her 36th birthday on Friday, shares not only family photos on social media, but also gives a glimpse of how she is embracing her role as a mother of three. Anyone who follows Lisa on social media probably knows that she loves to try out different recipes that 'will also keep your kids busy... for hourssss'.

Lisa Haydon often shares recipes on Instagram.

Lisa Haydon shared a photo with son Leo in 2020.

Lisa Haydon has two sons, Zack and Leo, with husband Dino Lalvani.

During the first Covid-19 lockdown April 2020, she shared posts of her trying out different ‘stay-at-home’ recipes with her kids, at their Hong Kong home. A few months later, she posted a video from London of her son Zack riding a scooter. She also gave a peek at the Christmas celebrations with her family in London in 2021. Sharing pictures from her Mumbai visit in April 2022, Lisa wrote on Instagram, “…There’s no place like home.”

When she is not sharing recipes, Lisa, who 'loves setting tables', shares pictures of their meals and tablescapes at home. Lisa also loves working out – from yoga to surfing, the actor-model does it all. She surfed in Hong Kong even when she was pregnant with her daughter Lara in 2021. She regularly shared photos of her beach days with sons Zain and Leo. Sharing their love of reading, she posted a video of them in May with the caption, “…We all feel much better after reading.”

Lisa Haydon introduced daughter Lara in an Instagram post in August 2021.

Lisa Hayden shared a picture with daughter Lara on Instagram.

Lisa Haydon celebrated Christmas with her family in London in 2020.

Lisa and Dino married in 2016, and a year later they had embraced parenthood. Ever since, Lisa has been treating her Instagram followers to glimpses of her family life. From sharing pictures of Zack’s artwork made ‘with butterflies bought on Amazon’ to being honest about how her 'plan' to relax with a candlelit bubble bath sometimes doesn't work out because her kids won’t leave her alone, Lisa has be honest about her transition to being a mother-of-three.

In August 2021, as she introduced her new-born daughter Lara to her Instagram followers, Lisa spoke about how ‘things can feel pretty extra after having a baby’. Sharing a picture of her with Lara, Lisa wrote, “Two under two and three kids in four years has been truly humbling. I don’t mean humbling in the way I’ve heard ppl say after winning an Oscar lol. But humbled in an, I feel incapable kind of way. I thought we’d be taking it one day at a time, but we’re down to taking it one feed at a time. No one tells you how long you’ll spend burping your baby. ”

The model-turned-actor worked in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Housefull 3, Queen and Aisha, among others. She continues to appear on magazine covers and photoshoots, both solo and with her children.

