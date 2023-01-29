Inside Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra's wedding bash with two giant cakes and speeches by Neena Gupta, ex Vivian Richards

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra married on January 27. Hours later, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Soni Razdan and Konkona Sen Sharma, among many others celebs attended their wedding bash. Masaba's mother Neena Gupta and father Vivian Richards were also seen at the party. A video shared by Masaba's friend and pastry chef Pooja Dhingra gives a glimpse inside the celeb-filled party, where guests were served not one but two equally beautiful wedding cakes, and the mother and father of the bride gave speeches. Although what they said was not shared, both Neena and Vivian looked emotional as they spoke standing next to the bride and groom. Also read: Newlyweds Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra party with Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards; give sweets to paparazzi. Watch

Sharing a video from Masaba's wedding party on Instagram Reels, Pooja wrote in her caption, "It’s always the hardest to make something for the people you love so dearly. Congratulations Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra – to a lifetime of happiness, laughter, food and obviously CAKE! Love you guys." Soni Razdan, who was at the party, commented on the video, “Yummy cake.” A comment also read, “So stunning!!”

In the clip, the newlyweds stood behind a table showcasing their two wedding cakes – a giant three tier white cake decorated with tiny flowers, and another chocolate one, on which 'congratulations' was written. Next, Neena Gupta and Vivian were seen holding a microphone and giving their individual speeches in honour of their daughter's wedding. Pooja also shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the cake making in the video.

On Friday, Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra surprised fans as they posted their wedding photos on Instagram in a joint post, writing, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning, Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great!” Masaba decked up in a pink lehenga and statement bridal jewellery on her wedding day, while Satyadeep wore a peach kurta pyjama set and a Nehru jacket.

Masaba and Satyadeep met on the sets of season one of her Netflix show Masaba Masaba, which dropped in 2020. Speaking about her wedding and the party they hosted thereafter, Masaba recently told Vogue India, "We had a simple court marriage. The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of our immediate family. We wanted it to be very intimate because we felt that that was the right thing to do and we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward. However, there will be a party with close friends and family of about 80–85 people who've had a meaningful relationship with Satyadeep and me." Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena, while Satyadeep's ex-wife is actor Aditi Rao Hydari.

