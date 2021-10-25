Inside Mira Rajput's Karwa Chauth celebrations with Anil Kapoor-Sunita: Bangles as gifts, array of dishes for dinner

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput made her way to Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's house in Mumbai to participate in the Karwa Chauth celebrations. While Shahid Kapoor's wife was spotted by the paparazzi outside Anil's Juhu residence on Sunday evening, a number of pictures and videos from inside the puja have surfaced online.

In a video shared by Padmini Kohlapuri, who was also present at the celebrations, Mira sat down with the women present at Sunita's home and performed the ceremony in which they pass the plates around.

Another video gave a glimpse of the spread put together by Anil and Sunita for their guests. It seemed like an assortment of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes arranged for the meal that followed after breaking the fast.

Sunita also shared a video that featured the gifts she gave the women who joined her in the special puja. The gift seemingly featured a pair of bangles placed on a plate and wrapped in a red, see-through cloth.

Inside Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Over the years, Shilpa Shetty and Bhavna Panday have been spotted making their way to Sunita's house to participate in the Karva Chauth celebrations. However, this year, while Bhavna seemed to have spent the occasion at her house, Shilpa celebrated the festival in Alibag with her mother and her children. Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra was not seen on the trip. However, she did receive a sargi from Raj's parents on the occasion.

Also read: Inside Shilpa Shetty’s Karwa Chauth sargi from Raj Kundra’s mother: Dry fruits, snacks and handwritten note

Meanwhile, Mira returned from her trip to the Maldives just in time for the festival. She was holidaying at the exotic destination with Shahid and their children, daughter Misha and son Zain. She had been posting videos and pictures from the trip on Instagram. In one of the videos, she was seen taking a dive in the pool, wearing a pink bikini.