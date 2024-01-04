Inside pics from Ira Khan's wedding: Imran Khan spotted with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her longtime beau Nupur Shikhare at an intimate wedding ceremony on Wednesday in Mumbai. Inside pictures from the ceremony that have resurfaced on Instagram show the event was attended by actors Imran Khan and Zayn Marie. (Also Read – Here's why Nupur Shikhare wore shorts and vest to marry Ira Khan; don't miss her reaction: ‘Go shower') Lekha Washington and Imran Khan at Ira Khan's wedding

Inside pics

Pictures from the wedding shared by a paparazzo account show Ira's cousins Zayn Marie and Imran Khan in attendance. In the first picture, Zayn is seen escorting the bride. In the second one, Zayn, looking splendid in a shimmery silver top, skirt and dupatta, is seen posing for a selfie with Imran, looking dapper in a black tuxedo.

In another still, Zayn is seen posing with Imran and his rumoured girlfriend and actor Lekha Washington, who's wearing a printed red skirt paired with a matching dupatta.

Ira's Story for Nupur

Instead of making a grand entrance on a traditional 'ghodi', Nupur Shikhare, who is a fitness trainer, jogged from Santa Cruz in Mumbai to the wedding venue in Bandra.

Several videos circulated online in which Nupur and his boys' squad can be seen jogging their way to the wedding venue. The boys jogged for almost 8 km to reach the venue.

On Thursday, Ira took to her Instagram and reacted to Nupur's unique style of coming to his own wedding. She shared a collage picture on her Stories, which she captioned, "He didn't come on a horse. He ran to the venue. And I placed cute posters along the way."

Nupur arrived at the venue in a very cool way. He was wearing a black vest and white shorts as he jogged from his house to the venue. After reaching the venue, Nupur grooved to the beats of the dhol outside the venue.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year.

A day before their wedding, on Tuesday night, Nupur Shikhare shared a series of pictures with Ira and wrote on Instagram, "One more day of being your fiancee @khan.ira. I love you so much." In response, Ira Khan posted heart and hug emojis. In the last two pictures, the couple are seen sharing a meal.

Also, a grand wedding function has been planned in Udaipur on January 8. The couple, along with their families, will head to Udaipur soon.